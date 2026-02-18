S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Events
About S&P Global
Advancing our industry-leading benchmarks, data, and solutions provide customers with the ability to make more confident decisions and stay a step ahead.
We had an excellent year in 2025, demonstrating the tremendous value of our global franchises and the progress in all areas of our strategy. S&P Global reported:
ANNUAL REPORT INFORMATION
*Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information” on page 6 of this report for a discussion of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.
**The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 include pro forma and non-GAAP pro forma adjusted measures. For pro forma to Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted reconciliations refer to Exhibit 99.2 of the current report on Form 8-K furnished on February 8, 2024.
(a) Dividends paid were $0.96 per share per quarter in 2025. Dividends paid were $0.91 per share per quarter in 2024.
(b) Includes purchases of property and equipment and additions to technology projects.
(c) Assumes $100 invested on December 31, 2020 and total return includes reinvestment of dividends through December 31, 2025.
(d) The peer group consists of the following companies: Moody’s Corporation, CME Group Inc., MSCI Inc., FactSet Research Systems Inc., Verisk Analytics, Inc., and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
S&P Global is "Advancing Essential Intelligence" to enable its customers to make more confident decisions and remain a step ahead with S&P Global's industry-leading AI-driven solutions.