Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Quick Links

Year in Review

Shareholders Letters

We had an excellent year in 2025, demonstrating the tremendous value of our global franchises and the progress in all areas of our strategy. S&P Global reported:

  • 8 percent increase in revenue to $15.3 billion, showcasing strong growth across all five divisions.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share soared by 14 percent to $17.83.
  • Adjusted operating margin expanded by 140 basis points to 50.4 percent.
Read Our CEO's Letter
Read Our Chairman's Letter

ANNUAL REPORT INFORMATION

Financial Highlights

*Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information” on page 6 of this report for a discussion of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

**The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2022 include pro forma and non-GAAP pro forma adjusted measures. For pro forma to Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted reconciliations refer to Exhibit 99.2 of the current report on Form 8-K furnished on February 8, 2024.

(a) Dividends paid were $0.96 per share per quarter in 2025. Dividends paid were $0.91 per share per quarter in 2024.
(b) Includes purchases of property and equipment and additions to technology projects.
(c) Assumes $100 invested on December 31, 2020 and total return includes reinvestment of dividends through December 31, 2025.
(d) The peer group consists of the following companies: Moody’s Corporation, CME Group Inc., MSCI Inc., FactSet Research Systems Inc., Verisk Analytics, Inc., and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

AI Partnership & Product Showcase

S&P Global is "Advancing Essential Intelligence" to enable its customers to make more confident decisions and remain a step ahead with S&P Global's industry-leading AI-driven solutions.








Downloads