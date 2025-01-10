Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Midwest Premium

Commodity prices are determined between buyers and sellers

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, provides an independent assessment of where commodity prices fall each day and has no financial stake in the price going up or down.

The pricing data Platts sees is published to the market

Platts methodology is publicly available

Platts Commodity Price Reporting

Buyers and Sellers can choose to use Platts price assesments:

As a reference point to negotiate

As a reference price in a contract

To protect against adverse price changes through derivatives

Or not at all

The Midwest Premium: Myths vs Facts

Midwest Transaction Premium (MWP) Price History

The annotated price history timeline of US Aluminum P1020 Midwest Transaction Premium (MWP) shows the impact of market events and tariffs.

S&P Global Commodity Insights

S&P Global Commodity Insights’ goal is to bring transparency to markets.

Dave Ernsberger

Co-President, S&P Global Commodity Insights