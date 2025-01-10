S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
The Midwest Premium is a term for the price of aluminum supplied to the Midwest United States.
Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, provides independent assessments of where this price falls each day between buyers and sellers in this regional market.
The annotated price history timeline of US Aluminum P1020 Midwest Transaction Premium (MWP) shows the impact of market events and tariffs.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
S&P Global Commodity Insights’ goal is to bring transparency to markets.