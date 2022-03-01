

S&P Global Commodity Insights will only publish bids, offers and intents to trade for the Commodity Insights Market on Close assessment process for marine fuel 0.5% on a $/Mt basis effective July 1, 2019.



Commodity Insights will continue to publish the existing USGC and USAC assessments for marine fuel 0.5% on a $/b basis and will derive these assessments by converting the $/mt assessments using the existing conversion rate of 6.35B/mt.



Commodity Insights will continue to review the conversion rate as the market and specifications evolve. There will be no change to the existing USGC HSFO assessment or any other Commodity Insights residual fuel oil assessments in the Americas, which will continue to be published in $/b.

Marine Fuel 0.5% ⁠- Barges/Cargoes ⁠- International



As of January 2, 2019, S&P Global Commodity Insights launched a suite of new daily assessments for cargoes and barges around the globe for residual marine fuels that reflect a maximum sulfur limit of 0.5%.



The launch of cargo and barge assessments came 12 months ahead of the IMO’s new global sulfur limit –in response to strong demand from market participants around the world for visibility into how this new fuel will be valued by the market.

S&P Global Commodity Insights received feedback from a cross-section of stakeholders including refiners, shipowners, physical suppliers, traders, exchanges, government agencies, brokers, storage terminal owner/operators, and utility companies. Following extensive consultation, on March 26, 2018, the methodology and specifications were announced for the cargo assessments to be launched at the start of 2019.



The new cargo and barge assessments are named “Marine Fuel 0.5%“, and are being published for product loading from the key hubs of Singapore, Fujairah, Rotterdam, Houston, and New York Harbor.



The new assessments reflect specifications for RMG fuels as defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 8217:2010 specifications, but with a sulfur cap of 0.5%. While specifications are still evolving, S&P Global Commodity Insights has standardized the reference conversion factor for these new price assessments as 6.35 barrels per metric ton, aligned with the conversion factor for other fuel oil assessments at these locations.





The new assessments reflect existing parameters for volume, delivery period, size, and pricing basis for HSFO cargoes in Singapore and Fujairah, and HSFO barges in Houston, New York Harbor, and Rotterdam. While S&P Global Commodity Insights reported bids and offers for this fuel in January, these new markets are for the moment generally thinly traded. In the absence of an active spot market, the new assessments reflect the tradeable value of low sulfur marine fuels, established using the information on blend economics from related fuels as an important reference point.





Our 0.5% sulfur marine fuel assessments can be accessed on Commodity Insights Global Alert using the codes below:

AMFSA00 (Singapore) AMFFA00 (Fujairah) PUMFA00 (Rotterdam)

AUGMA00 (US Gulf Coast) AUAMA00 (US Atlantic Coast)