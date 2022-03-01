S&P Global Offerings
Known as Guarantees of Origin (GOs) in Europe, these are quite simply electronic certificates that prove the electricity bought and consumed by an end-user comes from a certain type of generation i.e. renewable source. (The equivalent market in the US is Renewable Energy Certificates).
The value of a GO is the premium an electricity consumer is willing to pay for the attributes of electricity generated from a renewable source when compared to undisclosed electricity (usually a mix of fossil fuel, nuclear and renewable).
One GO certificate corresponds to 1 MWh of generation.
GOs’ are traded on spot and forward contracts in OTC markets on a voluntary basis.
A GO is physically used, or consumed via the cancellation process, which is the method of allocating specific electricity to a single end-user. Cancelling a GO from the relevant national registry is the only way to remove a GO from the market and redeem its benefits. This is effectively the physical use or consumption of a GO.
The issue with the electricity market is that it is impossible to follow physical flows of electricity from their source all the way to the end-consumer. A power plant, whether it is a gas, coal, nuclear, wind or hydro plant, generates power and sends it into the grid for distribution to end-users. It is simply impossible to track the flow of electrons.
GOs are detached from the physical electricity at the point of production and traded separately from electricity before being 'reattached' at point of consumption. This is an efficient accounting system for energy origin and prevents double counting.
If you are a Renewable producer, portfolio company, operate a green desk at a utility, manage Environmental Social Governance policy at a large corporate company, or a trader, broker or originator you will increasingly relied upon to demonstrate green credentials. S&P Global Commodity Insights is the first truly independent source of daily GO pricing underpinned by a robust methodology with compliance to IOSCO principles.
S&P Global Commodity Insights Guarantees of Origin assessments provide to the market a robust, independent price assessment that supports mark-to-market and when there is a need to use as a settlement mechanism in contracts. These assessments can also help customers leverage arbitrage opportunities, manage and hedge risks and make better and informed trading and planning decisions.
S&P Global Commodity Insights assesses Guarantees of Origin Assessments in Europe following a thorough methodology.
The assessments are compiled using market data collected from active market participants (including traders, brokers, utilities etc.) contacted on a daily basis. This information is then published as 'market heards' via the S&P Global Commodity Insights real-time service, European Power Alerts (EPA). These market heards contain as many details as possible about the bids, offers and trades but also any other type of market information that might interest the market. These market heards are published in order to ensure market participants can react to, and scrutinize, market information being considered in the assessment process.
For more details about S&P Global Commodity Insightsstandards please refer to European Electricity Assessments and Indices.
EU Wind and Nordic Hydro Guarantees of Origin assessments are available on EPA as well as the European Power Daily publication.
