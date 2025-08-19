S&P Global Offerings
产品与解决方案
解锁17,000+上游油气资产的数据驱动估值
Vantage在一个强大的在线平台中提供全面的上游油气资产估值分析。通过利用标普全球的专有勘探生产数据和行业情报，Vantage通过精心设计的工作流程确保精准的项目评估，为用户提供准确、具有实操意义的洞察。
Vantage为金融和能源专业人士而设计，采用世界一流的工具、完善的财务政条款数据库，并依托生产经济性、成本分析和油田开发规划方面的专业知识，为用户提供前瞻性的生产和成本对标。Vantage 中的每个项目均由地质学家、工程师、财务专家和经济学家组成的专业团队进行逐项研究分析，确保信息的准确性和洞察的全面性。
使用Vantage，您可以：
关键工作流程
Vantage dashboard with fiscal terms, project economics and fully transparent and editable Excel models for more than 17,000 assets.
Granular emissions data at project and asset level including reliability and representativeness data quality metrics.
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
多年来，我们一直监测全球能源行业，利用专业洞察、软件和专有数据，旨在帮助您评估价值、管理风险，并抓住机遇以取得成功。
我们覆盖200多个国家和地区，提供全面且覆盖全球范围的数据，能够支持您的国际和区域项目。
凭借独立的专业知识，我们能够提供公正的行业特定指导，帮助客户应对复杂多变的市场环境。