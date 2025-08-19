让我们聊聊

Vantage在一个强大的在线平台中提供全面的上游油气资产估值分析。通过利用标普全球的专有勘探生产数据和行业情报，Vantage通过精心设计的工作流程确保精准的项目评估，为用户提供准确、具有实操意义的洞察。

Vantage为金融和能源专业人士而设计，采用世界一流的工具、完善的财务政条款数据库，并依托生产经济性、成本分析和油田开发规划方面的专业知识，为用户提供前瞻性的生产和成本对标。Vantage 中的每个项目均由地质学家、工程师、财务专家和经济学家组成的专业团队进行逐项研究分析，确保信息的准确性和洞察的全面性。

  • 可视化17,000+全球上游能源资产估值过程的每一步
  • 根据业绩、盈亏平衡价格和不同价格情景筛选、排名和比较项目
  • 获取透明、开放的经济模型，以进行资产组合敏感性分析和对标

无与伦比的经验

多年来，我们一直监测全球能源行业，利用专业洞察、软件和专有数据，旨在帮助您评估价值、管理风险，并抓住机遇以取得成功。

全球情报

我们覆盖200多个国家和地区，提供全面且覆盖全球范围的数据，能够支持您的国际和区域项目。

独立来源

凭借独立的专业知识，我们能够提供公正的行业特定指导，帮助客户应对复杂多变的市场环境。

