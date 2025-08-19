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概述

为什么选择S&P Global Energy（标普全球能源）

作为一家拥有稳健方法论的独立大宗商品价格与资讯提供商，我们的基准大宗商品价格已成为市场参与者用于拟订合同、跟踪其大宗商品市场并在交易中实现充分透明的通用语言。对于选择以Platts价格和指数作为交易基础的市场参与者，S&P Global Energy（标普全球能源）不对其所能获得的结果作出任何陈述或保证。

金属

主要优势

无论您是风险经理、研究分析师、交易员还是经纪人，在当今不断演变的市场环境中，Platts金属快讯都是支持贵公司盈利能力的重要工具。

方法论

参考独立公正的每日参考价格与月度均价，以及经受时间检验并被验证的方法论，做出更有把握的交易与投资决策。

黑色与有色金属市场

借助实时情报，帮助您洞悉全球与区域的黑色金属与有色金属市场，先于竞争对手把握机会。

真实洞察

通过持续跟踪市场活动，查看已报告的买价、卖价与成交，深入洞察金属市场，从而识别机会与威胁，并密切关注竞争对手。