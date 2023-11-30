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Platts World Oil Supply Data Portal（Platts世界石油供应数据集）是一个强大的数据库，提供S&P Global Energy（标普全球能源）预测和全球石油供应的历史数据。
通过最全面的分析产品了解更多，涵盖全球石油市场
通过定期报告和事件驱动的公告接收及时数据和独特见解，让您掌握全球原油、产品市场和地缘政治发展的趋势