State Street Global Advisors CIO Lori Heinel on Global Investment Trends and Future Risks

19 March 2024
This podcast series was formerly known as Fixed Income in 15.
In this podcast episode hear Lori Heinel, Global CIO at State Street Global Advisors, and Yann Le Pallec, Global Head of Rating Services at S&P Global Ratings, discuss key global economic trends and investment strategies with host Joe Cass. Topics include client engagement, investment opportunities, ESG considerations, public speaking tips, personal challenges in the industry and the role of AI in investing.