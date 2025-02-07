Trade wars can often be counterproductive to the countries involved. While getting tough on trade tends to be politically popular, higher prices and lower exports are less so. Trade wars are often won by the country more capable of enduring higher prices and lower productivity. Victory in a trade war is relative, not absolute.

Tariffs and protectionism are enjoying renewed popularity, in part due to the harm globalism has wrought for industries and communities around the world. In the US, tariffs and the threat of tariffs have become a core element of diplomacy under the Trump administration. The effectiveness of this approach requires potential trading partners to feel considerable uncertainty about the US administration’s policy intentions. However, this policy uncertainty also creates difficulty for businesses and investors. Investing in factories, energy and trading infrastructure requires confidence that supply chains and access to foreign markets will remain predictable and consistent.

Economists at S&P Global Ratings found that the potential effects of the tariffs are overwhelmingly negative, including slower GDP growth, higher unemployment and inflation, and a stronger US dollar. The uncertainty around US policy has complicated long-term decision-making by companies and households. According to the economists, the negative impact on the US will be smaller than that on its trading partners, making the country a likely relative winner in a prolonged trade war.

According to Satyam Panday, chief economist for the US and Canada at S&P Global Ratings, the US is likely to experience a one-time 0.5%-0.7% rise in consumer prices, assuming tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China are implemented and remain throughout 2025. This would lead to US real GDP growth over the next 12 months being 0.6% lower than previously forecast. In this environment, the Federal Reserve would be likely to pause its rate-cutting cycle, leading to higher borrowing costs for companies and households. US consumers would see only about a 1% decrease in after-tax income, but tariffs would weigh on business investment in ways that are difficult to predict. The lower relative impact of a trade war for the US is due to the country’s low share of imports as a percentage of total consumer spending of only about 11%.

In Canada and Mexico, GDP growth is expected to be 2%-3% lower than previously forecast. The effects of the 10% additional tariffs on Chinese goods would slow the country’s GDP growth to about 4% for 2025 and 2026. Should the US administration implement tariffs on the eurozone, the reduction in the region’s GDP growth would likely be equal to that of the US’. However, the relative strength of the US economy may allow it to weather the negative impacts of trade war with Europe more effectively than eurozone countries.

