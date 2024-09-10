Daily Update: September 10, 2024

Libya joined OPEC in 1962, shortly after the oil-producing group was formed in 1960. However, since 2020, the country has been exempted from OPEC production quotas. Venezuela and Iran are also exempted from quotas due to challenges under US-led sanctions, but Libya’s exemption has more to do with political instability undermining the country’s oil output. In a sense, Libya’s challenges are self-imposed as competing centers of power in the country constantly threaten production. The latest "Oil Markets" podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights examines the evolving situation in Libya and its effect on OPEC production quotas.

On Sept. 2, Libya’s National Oil Corp. declared force majeure on the 70,000 b/d El-Feel oil field. The ongoing disruptions to Libyan oil production intensified in late August as the eastern political faction operating out of Benghazi started shutting down oil fields in response to actions taken by the western government in Tripoli to replace central bank Governor Al-Siddiq al-Kabir. UN-sponsored negotiations between Benghazi and Tripoli are attempting to resolve the crisis and restore relative stability to Libyan oil production.

“The fall of Gaddafi in 2011 started a period of enormous volatility in Libya,” Charlie Mitchell, senior oil news reporter for S&P Global Commodity Insights, said on the “Oil Markets” podcast. “The key issue is that the oil sector accounts for about 93% of government revenues in the country. And so, it’s a kind of key political football, and the health of the oil sector in Libya is heavily dependent on relationships between key actors, which can fluctuate.”

Libyan light, sweet crude is highly desirable, especially to refineries in Europe. Prices for similar grades have been pushed up since the crisis began. But Libya also supplies its own fuel, and queues at pumping stations in the country have extended for miles as fuel shortages have worsened in recent months. These shortages are shocking in a country that has the world’s 10th-largest proven oil reserves.

OPEC has maintained an interest in Libyan production, despite not subjecting the country to production quotas. OPEC appears optimistic that the latest negotiations between rival Libyan factions will stabilize output. On Sept. 5, OPEC announced that it would delay rolling back 2.2 million b/d of voluntary cuts by two months. Oil prices have already fallen in the region based on an anticipated deal on Libyan production. If voluntary cuts ease while Libyan production returns, this might force further declines in oil prices. That puts OPEC in the unusual position of delaying actions on production quotas due to the internal politics of a member state that isn’t subject to quotas.

“Negotiations were held,” Mitchell said. “The eastern and western factions have agreed to appoint a new central bank governor within 30 days, which would be early October. The markets took that as a sign that the oil shutdowns could gradually start to ease, and the price dropped as a result on Sept. 3.”

Today is Tuesday, September 10, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.

