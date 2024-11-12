Daily Update: November 12, 2024

S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Payam Hashempour offered a blunt assessment of anticipated changes for oil production following the US presidential election on a recent "Oil Markets" podcast. The price, not the president, drives oil production.

Hashempour admitted that political changes can indirectly influence the oil industry. For example, policy changes may create a more conducive atmosphere for oil production and investment. The new US administration is likely to roll back environmental regulations and expand oil leases for offshore and federal lands, but significant production increases are unlikely in the short term. Oil companies tend to maintain modest production growth to maximize shareholder returns.

“We don’t expect US production outlook, at least in 2025, to really be affected by the Trump election,” Hashempour said. “But political outcomes can really impact sanctions on other oil-producing countries like Iran and Venezuela, which then could alter global supply dynamics. If these sanctions are enforced more stringently it could certainly lead to tighter oil supplies or potentially higher prices.”

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, significant US production happens on state rather than federal lands. That means US presidents are not able to unilaterally increase or decrease oil production, despite political rhetoric. US production is price-sensitive: When oil prices are high, US production tends to increase, and prices have been high due to OPEC+ production quotas.

Charlie Mitchell, a senior oil news reporter at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said these quotas are keeping about 5.8 million barrels per day off the market, with about 2.2 million barrels of that lost capacity coming from voluntary cuts by major producers. The end of those voluntary cuts has been delayed several times due to sluggish demand from China, but pressure is increasing from OPEC+ member states to raise production quotas.

High US production is one of the key challenges facing OPEC+. Non-OPEC+ producers in the Americas have been taking advantage of higher prices to win market share by offering increasing supply. US oil production has stabilized, with many oil majors investing in the Permian Basin. This creates a dynamic where OPEC+ quotas drive up the price and US producers benefit.

OPEC faces several interrelated challenges including high production in the Americas, quota noncompliance from member states, sluggish demand and concerns about market share. Some member states are under significant economic pressure to increase production and show returns to investors. The possibility of increasingly stringent sanctions under a Trump administration is another area of concern for OPEC states.

As a result of these changes in OPEC sentiment, S&P Global Commodity Insights is predicting a supply glut of about a million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025. This could result in lower prices, leading to lower US oil production.

