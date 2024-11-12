Daily Update: November 12, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 12 November 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Payam Hashempour offered a blunt assessment of anticipated changes for oil production following the US presidential election on a recent "Oil Markets" podcast. The price, not the president, drives oil production.
Hashempour admitted that political changes can indirectly influence the oil industry. For example, policy changes may create a more conducive atmosphere for oil production and investment. The new US administration is likely to roll back environmental regulations and expand oil leases for offshore and federal lands, but significant production increases are unlikely in the short term. Oil companies tend to maintain modest production growth to maximize shareholder returns.
“We don’t expect US production outlook, at least in 2025, to really be affected by the Trump election,” Hashempour said. “But political outcomes can really impact sanctions on other oil-producing countries like Iran and Venezuela, which then could alter global supply dynamics. If these sanctions are enforced more stringently it could certainly lead to tighter oil supplies or potentially higher prices.”
According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, significant US production happens on state rather than federal lands. That means US presidents are not able to unilaterally increase or decrease oil production, despite political rhetoric. US production is price-sensitive: When oil prices are high, US production tends to increase, and prices have been high due to OPEC+ production quotas.
Charlie Mitchell, a senior oil news reporter at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said these quotas are keeping about 5.8 million barrels per day off the market, with about 2.2 million barrels of that lost capacity coming from voluntary cuts by major producers. The end of those voluntary cuts has been delayed several times due to sluggish demand from China, but pressure is increasing from OPEC+ member states to raise production quotas.
High US production is one of the key challenges facing OPEC+. Non-OPEC+ producers in the Americas have been taking advantage of higher prices to win market share by offering increasing supply. US oil production has stabilized, with many oil majors investing in the Permian Basin. This creates a dynamic where OPEC+ quotas drive up the price and US producers benefit.
OPEC faces several interrelated challenges including high production in the Americas, quota noncompliance from member states, sluggish demand and concerns about market share. Some member states are under significant economic pressure to increase production and show returns to investors. The possibility of increasingly stringent sanctions under a Trump administration is another area of concern for OPEC states.
As a result of these changes in OPEC sentiment, S&P Global Commodity Insights is predicting a supply glut of about a million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2025. This could result in lower prices, leading to lower US oil production.
Today is Tuesday, November 12, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
New York State regulators have proposed definitions to clarify what is meant by the term "statewide electrical demand system" and offered broad criteria to help the state comply with legislation requiring a "zero emissions" power system by 2040, according to a Nov 5 filing. The Department of Public Service Staff, the staff arm of the New York State Public Service Commission, suggests interpretations of "key terms" in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which directs the commission to establish a renewable energy program and design it to reach specific targets, according to the proposal filed with the NYSPSC.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Large-cap, growth and tech-oriented companies have led U.S. equity market performance so far in 2024. Investors’ optimism for the application of artificial intelligence on these companies’ growth prospects propelled the S&P 500® Top 50, S&P 500 Information Technology, S&P 500 Communication Services and S&P 500 Growth to more than 20% year-to-date gains through the end of August.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
China's digital renminbi is picking up pace. The e-CNY has had Chinese renminbi (RMB) 7 trillion (US$987 billion) in cumulative transactions since launching in 2020, making it the biggest central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the world, according to the Atlantic Council, a US think tank. And the next two to three years should see greater deployment, with attendant pros and cons. For Chinese corporates, its growing usage may trim costs and improve international payment efficiency; for banks, it could erode fee revenue.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Norway's pipeline gas exports to landed markets in Northwest Europe rebounded in October after having fallen sharply in September due to heavy maintenance, an analysis of S&P Global Commodity Insights data showed Nov. 6. Deliveries amounted to 9.56 Bcm in October, up from just 6.4 Bcm in September and also 5% higher year on year, the data showed. Exports in October were also higher than the five-year average for the month of 9.38 Bcm.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Former US President Donald Trump has won the 2024 race for the White House, setting into motion a host of potential impacts for the power generation, natural gas, oil, critical minerals and petrochemicals sectors. Trump campaigned on promises of deregulatory steps that aim to stamp out current President Joe Biden's climate agenda and clear away barriers for energy production. Attempts to revise the large suite of Biden administration rules appear likely, with implications across energy commodities.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The widespread adoption of electric vehicles is accelerating the demand for EV charging infrastructure. Consequently, as more consumers and businesses shift toward sustainable transportation, the need for robust IT/OT infrastructure — integrating information technology systems that manage data and networks with operational technology that controls physical devices — has intensified. This evolution is essential for supporting seamless operation, safety and efficiency, and improving the customer experience when charging in the expanding EV ecosystem.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Capital allocation continues to scale to meet the demands of a global industrial transformation. With that growth, however, growth, misunderstandings and gaps can arise. Ahead of COP29, join S&P Global Sustainable1 for the next installment of our Beyond ESG webinar.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Sustainable1