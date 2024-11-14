Daily Update: November 14, 2024

Oil discoveries in the waters surrounding the West African island of Mbanié highlight the challenges for African oil exporters. Despite OPEC membership and proven reserves, many African nations struggle to attract investment. Even in countries like Nigeria, which boasts oil reserves and the massive Dangote refinery, weak government enforcement of quality standards undermines the industry. African oil exporting nations end up underperforming their regional peers.

The waters around Mbanié have an oil production capacity of 31,000 barrels/day and estimated recoverable oil resources of 743 million barrels of oil equivalent. But two OPEC members, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, have both laid claim to the area. The countries’ oil production has stagnated or fallen in recent years, so the Mbanié reserves have triggered lawsuits. The island has been held at various times by both countries. Gabon and Equatorial Guinea have agreed to submit to a decision from the International Court of Justice in The Hague. A final ruling on possession of the island and the surrounding reserves is expected in 2025.

Globally, upstream exploration and production investments amount to about $600 billion per year. However, African oil producers are struggling to attract that investment. Uncertainty over future oil demand has made upstream investors hesitant to dedicate exploration funds to African nations with mature reservoirs. Compared with the fast profits offered by Permian Basin investments, African oil may require 15 years of development before it can produce at a similar scale. With demand forecasts falling for Europe and China, there is no guarantee for investors of a healthy oil market.

Nigeria’s Dangote refinery was intended to be a monument to African energy independence. The 650,000-b/d refinery would allow Nigerian and other African oil producers to refine locally and ship refined products to overseas markets. The intention was to sell Dangote refined gasoline in Nigeria to reduce dependence on imports. But Dangote officials claim that foreign companies are dumping gasoline with higher sulfur content above Nigerian fuel quality standards into their domestic market, undermining their ability to operate at a profit.

Oil reserves have been, at best, a mixed blessing for countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Oil exporters have been growing their economies at half the rate of their regional peers due to a lack of diversification, security and investment. The International Monetary Fund projected sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth to be 3.6% for 2024 and 4.2% in 2025. However, the growth rate is projected to be lower for oil-producing countries at 2.8% in 2024 and 3.2% in 2025. The IMF attributed the deficiency to structural problems in the business environment and governance in African petrostates.

