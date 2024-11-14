Daily Update: November 14, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 14 November 2024
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Oil discoveries in the waters surrounding the West African island of Mbanié highlight the challenges for African oil exporters. Despite OPEC membership and proven reserves, many African nations struggle to attract investment. Even in countries like Nigeria, which boasts oil reserves and the massive Dangote refinery, weak government enforcement of quality standards undermines the industry. African oil exporting nations end up underperforming their regional peers.
The waters around Mbanié have an oil production capacity of 31,000 barrels/day and estimated recoverable oil resources of 743 million barrels of oil equivalent. But two OPEC members, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, have both laid claim to the area. The countries’ oil production has stagnated or fallen in recent years, so the Mbanié reserves have triggered lawsuits. The island has been held at various times by both countries. Gabon and Equatorial Guinea have agreed to submit to a decision from the International Court of Justice in The Hague. A final ruling on possession of the island and the surrounding reserves is expected in 2025.
Globally, upstream exploration and production investments amount to about $600 billion per year. However, African oil producers are struggling to attract that investment. Uncertainty over future oil demand has made upstream investors hesitant to dedicate exploration funds to African nations with mature reservoirs. Compared with the fast profits offered by Permian Basin investments, African oil may require 15 years of development before it can produce at a similar scale. With demand forecasts falling for Europe and China, there is no guarantee for investors of a healthy oil market.
Nigeria’s Dangote refinery was intended to be a monument to African energy independence. The 650,000-b/d refinery would allow Nigerian and other African oil producers to refine locally and ship refined products to overseas markets. The intention was to sell Dangote refined gasoline in Nigeria to reduce dependence on imports. But Dangote officials claim that foreign companies are dumping gasoline with higher sulfur content above Nigerian fuel quality standards into their domestic market, undermining their ability to operate at a profit.
Oil reserves have been, at best, a mixed blessing for countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Oil exporters have been growing their economies at half the rate of their regional peers due to a lack of diversification, security and investment. The International Monetary Fund projected sub-Saharan Africa’s economic growth to be 3.6% for 2024 and 4.2% in 2025. However, the growth rate is projected to be lower for oil-producing countries at 2.8% in 2024 and 3.2% in 2025. The IMF attributed the deficiency to structural problems in the business environment and governance in African petrostates.
Today is Thursday, November 14, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
The upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, has been labeled by many as the "finance COP," and is expected to set new targets and clear timelines for climate finance. Article 6 finalization, preparations for new national climate targets, and the debut of new climate envoys from the US and China are also in the spotlight.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
China's long-awaited "hidden debt" swap strategy cuts funding costs for the RMB14 trillion burden. However, the new debt will go to the balance sheets of local and regional governments (LRGs), increasing their official debt. Risks may arise from debt redistribution between LRG tiers, or larger public investment programs than our current expectation.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Multi-factor strategies offer a comprehensive approach to index-based investing by combining diverse factors that exhibit low correlations across different market environments. By integrating these factors, multi-factor indices have historically shown lower volatility and better performance, while avoiding the need to time individual factors to align with specific economic trends or market phases.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
Turkey is a significant importer of wheat and corn, particularly from the Black Sea region. For the 2024-25 season, wheat imports are projected at 6.5 million mt, mainly from Russia, while corn imports are expected to reach 2.1 million mt, primarily from Ukraine, a decline from last season's estimates driven by the government's revised import policies aimed at supporting local wheat production and promoting corn imports, ensuring a sufficient supply of grains in the domestic market at competitive prices.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Donald Trump's US election win is unlikely to hit Chinese oil demand despite concerns about the impact of a potential escalation in the US-China trade war on the latter's economy, several market sources told S&P Global Commodity Insights, with some adding that Beijing will now focus even harder on solving its domestic economic problems, as was evident in the recently announced stimulus measures.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
MediaTalk host Mike Reynolds chats with S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan Principal Analyst Justin Nielson about the evolving landscape of the US TV and radio broadcast industry. Nielson unpacks his forecast for total TV station ad revenue to hit $25 billion this year, bolstered by political advertising and major events like the Paris Olympics. However, the radio sector faces challenges, struggling to recover from pandemic impacts while competing with streaming giants.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
As extreme weather events become increasingly frequent and severe, the need for effective disaster resilience strategies has never been more urgent. In this upcoming webcast, we’ll hear perspectives from weather, climate science, and disaster response experts who live and work in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Helene. Join us as we explore how to leverage climate data, improve modeling of compound and cascading events, and understand the short- and long-term impacts of climate change as we face back-to-back disasters around the globe.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Sustainable1