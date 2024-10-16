Daily Update: October 16, 2024

China was the engine of oil demand growth before the COVID-19 pandemic. When restrictions related to the pandemic ended in China in 2023, many energy market participants expected growth for oil demand to bounce back. Instead, Chinese oil demand has declined this year. This lower-than-expected demand has been attributed to multiple factors, including slow economic growth, a weak construction sector and extreme weather events. Despite the fall in oil demand, the Chinese transportation sector has continued growing. One explanation for this discrepancy is that Chinese cars and trucks are using less oil because of the immense popularity of electric vehicles in China, the use of LNG in heavy-duty trucking and other vehicles demonstrating greater fuel efficiency. The implication of these changes is that oil demand will peak in a market even if transportation demand continues growing. That’s unwelcome news to the oil industry.

Representing 16% of global demand, China is the world’s second-largest consumer of oil after the US. In 2023, China consumed 15.5 million b/d of oil, excluding direct crude burn and natural gas liquids. Analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights believe that this consumption could peak at 16.4 million b/d as early as 2027.

“China is the only major developing country that is likely to see demand of gasoline and gasoil/diesel … reach a plateau at present or in the near future," said Kang Wu, global head of oil demand research at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "While oil demand in nearly all developed countries has peaked, the vast majority of developing countries other than China will see their oil demand continue to grow in the foreseeable future."

In the second quarter of 2024, China’s oil demand growth was lower than expected. In the year to July, sales of battery-electric vehicles jumped 31.1% year over year and sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles fell 6.5%. Meanwhile, improved fuel efficiency from ICE vehicles is forecast to displace gasoline production by 2%-3%. Chinese crude imports fell 3.1% year over year between January and September. In addition, the average utilization of independent refineries in China's Shandong province has fallen to 52%, its lowest point since March 2020.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast the deceleration of oil demand for several months, pointing to consistently lower demand from China. The IEA also revised its estimates for global refining runs to significantly lower levels over the course of the year. OPEC disputed the IEA’s projections but also reduced its oil demand forecast for 2024 and 2025 for the third successive month. The OPEC demand projection revisions are significant since they reflect an acknowledgement that demand has not bounced back to expected levels this year.

Middle Eastern oil producers are the top supplier of crude to the Chinese market, with an over 50% market share. Saudi Aramco has developed closer commercial ties to the Chinese market by investing in Chinese refineries. While a decline in oil demand growth is significant, the Chinese market for oil remains large enough to attract Saudi Aramco’s investments.

