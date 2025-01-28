Daily Update: January 28, 2025

On Jan. 20, Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced that they would confine future attacks on shipping in the Red Sea to vessels with a strong link to Israel. In the future, only ships wholly owned by Israeli interests or those with Israeli flags would be subject to attacks. Partially Israeli-owned or -operated ships heading for Israeli ports would be exempt. This change in policy was prompted by the recently announced Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The Houthi rebels committed to ceasing attacks if the terms of the ceasefire are fully realized. Based on the deal between Hamas and Israel that was announced Jan. 15 and took effect Jan. 19, the ceasefire would shift to permanent from temporary in about six weeks. Hamas warned, though, that its attacks will resume if Israel violates the terms of the agreement.

Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping escalated in December 2023 and early 2024 following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The attacks prompted shippers and traders to divert from the Red Sea and the Suez Canal to a longer route around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. S&P Global Commodity Insights data shows that this route costs long-range tankers to Europe from the Persian Gulf an additional $200,000, along with a significant loss of time and convenience. Houthi rebels have claimed attacks on more than 1,000 ships, including ships linked to Israel, the UK and the US. Oil transits via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea fell to 2.5 million barrels per day in 2024 from 6.9 million b/d in 2023. LNG shipments via the Red Sea and Suez Canal have ceased for more than a year due to the risk of attacks.

Despite the announcement, many international shipping companies indicate that they will continue to avoid the Suez Canal until the safety of their crews and cargoes can be guaranteed. Insurance companies remain reluctant to cover ships traveling within reach of potential Houthi attacks. The Joint War Committee of Lloyd's, which provides guidelines to maritime insurers, continues to define the Red Sea region as a high-risk area.

The Petroleum Association of Japan, Taiyo Oil, South Korean and Thai refiners, Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and many ship operators, including BP and Frontline, have expressed reluctance to return immediately to the Red Sea, despite Houthi assurances.

"Shipping companies are not naive; they won't be rushing to change their plans just because there is a temporary ceasefire in Gaza," Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Obviously, it's going to take a lot more than a temporary ceasefire in Gaza for the situation to calm down in the Red Sea."

Today is Tuesday, January 28, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.