Shreya Mishra

Customer Success Manager, Credit & Risk Solutions

Shreya is a Customer Success Manager in the Credit & Risk Solutions team at S&P Global, where she supports a diverse range of buy and sell-side portfolios of clients across the UK and European markets. With strong expertise in the Credit & Risk suite of products, she specializes in Ratings Direct and Credit Analytics and leads product-focused conversations across the rated and unrated universe for credit risk analysis. Shreya joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in November 2023, bringing with her a diverse background and international work experience as a Financial Journalist for Bloomberg Quint, where she reported on macroeconomics, finance, and political news. She is also keenly interested in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and has previously worked at a London-based start-up, Echobox - integrating AI in newsrooms and leading business partnerships.