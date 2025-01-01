Kartik Arthanat

Director, Head of Product Development for Trading Analytics

Kartik has more than a decade of financial services experience, primarily focused on Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA), Best-Execution, and Securities Lending.

In his current role, Kartik leads the product development for S&P Global’s multi-asset TCA and Best-Execution solutions. TCA and Best-Execution frameworks allows investment service providers (traders, investment managers, and brokers) to quantify performance on trade execution, maximize the portfolio alpha, optimize trading algorithms, and improve the investment decision process.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Kartik held multiple leadership roles both in product management and software development serving Citigroup’s institutional clients through a technology partner firm. In his previous roles, he designed and implemented solutions for Citigroup’s Prime Brokerage and Securities Lending products and drove technical design and implementation for one of the largest ever joint venture initiatives in the wealth management space of Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley.

Kartik holds a Master of Business Administration with concentration in New Product Development, Pricing Strategies, and Marketing Management from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.