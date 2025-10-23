Christoph Puetter

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Lead, Quantitative Modeling
Christoph M. Puetter is a quantitative modeling and research analyst with the Analytics & Models group at S&P Global in Toronto, focusing on data analysis, derivatives pricing and xVA. Christoph holds a PhD degree in physics from the University of Toronto.