Rebecca Bellchambers

Research Analyst

Rebecca is a senior research analyst in the thermal management team within supply chain and technology. Her primary research focus is on battery thermal management and electric vehicle thermal management. Rebecca is also an expert on the topic of thermal fluids, including refrigerant research in the automotive market.

She graduated from The university of Hertfordshire with a first class honours degree in Automotive Engineering, and during her time at university, she completed a 12 month industrial placement at Hanon Systems UK.