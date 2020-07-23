 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/the-essential-podcast-episode-17 content
The Essential Podcast, Episode 17: The Collapse of Cushing – April 20th and the U.S. Oil Market
The Essential Podcast, Episode 17: The Collapse of Cushing – April 20th and the U.S. Oil Market

About this Episode

How did a small town in Oklahoma and a group of inexperienced oil traders nearly sink the U.S. oil market and drive the price of oil to a point where it was cheaper than free? Dave Ernsberger and Richard Swann of S&P Global Platts join the Essential Podcast to explain what went wrong on April 20th and how a new benchmark for U.S. crude can integrate effectively with the global market.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, SpotifyGoogle Podcasts, Deezer, and our podcast page

Show Notes

Listen to our previous episodes on the volatility of the oil market: Making Sense of Oil Markets and Oil Demand Part Deux – Prices Under Water.



The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Molly Mintz.