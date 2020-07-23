The Essential Podcast, Episode 17: The Collapse of Cushing – April 20th and the U.S. Oil Market

About this Episode
How did a small town in Oklahoma and a group of inexperienced oil traders nearly sink the U.S. oil market and drive the price of oil to a point where it was cheaper than free? Dave Ernsberger and Richard Swann of S&P Global Platts join the Essential Podcast to explain what went wrong on April 20th and how a new benchmark for U.S. crude can integrate effectively with the global market.
Show Notes
The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Molly Mintz.