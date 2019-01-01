 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/infrastructure-investment-as-an-elixir-for-ailing-u-s-productivity-growth-shell content
Infrastructure Investment As An Elixir For Ailing U.S. Productivity Growth

As the U.S. economy chugs along in what is now the longest expansion in the country’s history, there’s one factor that hasn’t contributed much to the record run: productivity growth. In fact, for more than a decade, growth in U.S. labor productivity (as measured by output per hour of work) has generally declined—sometimes rather sharply.

S&P Global believes this trend is at least partly responsible for an economic recovery that, while historically long, has also been comparatively lackluster. We also think that this lost decade of productivity gains could have been far different had the federal government increased infrastructure investment to match the levels of just a few decades earlier.

