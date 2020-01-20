Extra Credit, Episode 45 - 2020 Sector Outlook: State and Local Governments, and Not-for-profit Health Care

About this Episode

It’s January – and that means the start of outlook season here at Extra Credit. Listen in as host Tiffany Tribbitt kicks off the New Year with S&P Global Ratings sector leaders Geoff Buswick, Jane Ridley, and Suzie Desai to tackle what Ratings is watching during 2020 for State and Local Governments, as well as the not-for-profit Health Care sector.

Geoff Buswick, S&P Global Ratings Managing Director and States Sector Leader, discusses possible credit pressures and opportunities states may experience during the upcoming year. Pressures include the impact of an aging population and their increased reliance on healthcare and pension services, the possibility of recession or continued GDP slowdown, and the implications of event risks from ESG considerations including cybersecurity and climate change. Opportunities at the state level consist of the favorable interest rate environment and increased reserves. Click here for more detail on S&P’s pension guidance probability of recession risk , and the States 2020 sector outlook in full.

Jane Ridley, S&P Global Ratings Senior Director and Local Governments Sector Leader, notes the stable outlook of the sector, possible headwinds, and favorable credit trends local governments could see in 2020. The stable outlook is supported by stability at the state level, low unemployment and rising wage growth among other factors. Headwinds include the impact potential tariffs could have on trade dependent employment and sales tax collection. Good news includes the proliferation of single family building permits, which point to the possibility of a larger tax base for property taxes. Learn more about the Local Government sector outlook and S&P Global Economics’ recession model