There are several AI-driven trends reshaping development and operations in 2025.

Predictive thermal control in EV propulsion systems

When we talk about optimizing the propulsion system in an electric vehicle, it helps to first break down what that system actually consists of. At its core are electric motors, batteries, and a suite of power electronics—including onboard chargers, DC‑DC or AC‑DC converters, and controllers—that work together to deliver power efficiently and reliably.

AI is already accelerating battery innovation, but it is also driving advances across these other components.

For example, in electric motor design, AI is increasingly used in material selection, simulation, and multi‑variable modelling to boost power output, reduce weight, and enhance overall efficiency. These optimizations directly translate into better performance and lower energy consumption.

Another major shift is the move from 400‑volt to 800‑volt architectures. Earlier generations of BEVs typically used 400V motors and supporting electronics. Now, with technology advancing rapidly, many OEMs—particularly in China—are migrating to 800V systems, which enable significantly faster charging because of being able to handle flow of high-voltage currents with capable power electronics, improved thermal performance, and higher overall efficiency.

Achieving these gains requires compatible power electronics and motor designs, areas where AI‑driven design and validation tools are proving indispensable.

ZF’s TempAI is a leading example of how AI is shaping these propulsion systems, already showing quantifiable boosts in efficiency, reliability, sustainability, and power. OEMs can unlock measurable performance gains by running A/B tests across standard drive cycles to validate AI-driven thermal control. Suppliers can accelerate adoption and add value by providing smart hardware integrated with sensors and analytics for seamless system optimization.

Accelerated battery design via AI-enabled platforms

AI is reshaping battery development from end to end. Engineers are using AI to improve thermal management and prevent risks such as thermal runaway, which can lead to fires.

Machine-learning models also guide the selection and optimization of cell chemistries, striking a balance between fast-charging capability and long-term durability. This allows batteries to accept high-voltage currents without accelerating chemical degradation.

Additionally, AI is helping to increase energy density, which delivers longer driving ranges without adding weight, and to refine recharge cycles so batteries last longer. These advances are not just about performance; they also shorten R&D cycles and reduce development costs. In markets like China, where new-age BEV manufacturers are leveraging AI to release new products at speed, established OEMs are being forced to accelerate their own innovation cycles.

Factorial’s Gammatron is a strong example of this shift. It uses a hybrid physics + machine learning approach to simulate battery outcomes in days—and is already helping partners achieve up to twice the cycle life in lab tests. Suppliers can use this insight to inform cell chemistry roadmaps; OEMs can track life-cycle cost improvements by comparing predicted vs. actual battery behavior.

While battery design and development remain key, AI’s impact goes further. It’s shaping the entire battery ecosystem. AI optimizes supply chains for critical materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. It also boosts manufacturing efficiency by cutting production scrap. Additionally, AI improves recycling to recover valuable materials as EV batteries reach end-of-life. These applications highlight AI’s broad potential to make batteries more sustainable, cost-effective, and resilient.

If you’re an existing AutoTechInsight customer, simply log in to learn more from Factorial’s advanced modeling used to improve battery design. If you’re new to the AutoTechInsight platform, why not enquire about access?

AI-powered digital twins and generative simulation

Across factories and vehicle systems, AI is enabling rapid scenario testing. Adding digital twins to R&D pipelines enables early-stage validation, with data-layered feedback loops that reduce downtime and development costs. Analysts can triangulate efficiency spreads across OEMs using these methods.

By aligning design and manufacturing with these new paradigms, companies can systematically reduce time-to-market and support data-intensive product lines.