WeRide: Deploying self-driving taxis in UAE and Saudi Arabia

WeRide is set to reach a key milestone in the UAE in 2025 with the planned deployment of driverless vehicles on public roads. In April 2025, it partnered with Uber and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to launch robotaxi trials with safety drivers this year, targeting full driverless operations by 2026.

Additionally, WeRide began fully driverless robotaxi trials in Abu Dhabi, serving and Al Reem Islands, alongside existing operations on Yas Island, Saadiyat Island and near Zayed International Airport.

In May 2025, WeRide entered the Saudi Arabian market, launching robotaxi tests and deployments in Riyadh and Al-Ula. Supported by the Transport General Authority, trials will soon be available via Uber, with full commercial service expected by late 2025. WeRide has also been testing its robobus in key locations, including King Fahad Medical City, and introduced the robosweeper S1 there, the region's first monetized autonomous sanitation project.

Apollo Go: Baidu’s ambitious robotaxi fleet plans

In March 2025, Baidu’s Apollo Go partnered with Dubai’s RTA to launch its first international fleet outside mainland China and Hong Kong.The plan is to deploy 100 fully autonomous RT6 robotaxis by the end of 2025, scaling to at least 1,000 by 2028. Apollo Go also teamed with Autogo in Abu Dhabi, aiming to build the city’s largest fully driverless fleet by 2026. Initial trials are under way, with phased expansion planned before full commercial operations.

In July 2025, Baidu partnered with Uber Technologies to integrate thousands of its Apollo Go robotaxis into Uber’s platform. The first Uber deployments are expected in Asia and the Middle East later this year.

Pony.ai: Building smart infrastructure for driverless fleets

In 2023, Pony.ai became a part of Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster, enabling it to test its AV technologies at the Yas Island testing facility. Backed by a US$100 million NEOM investment, Pony.ai formed a joint venture to develop and deploy AVs and smart infrastructure in NEOM and other key markets in the Middle East and North Africa region. Recently, the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai’s RTA to roll out its advanced robotaxi fleet, starting with supervised trials in late 2025 and a goal of launching fully driverless operations by 2026.