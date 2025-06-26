S&P Global Offerings
26 June 2025
Discover how automotive computing is redefining OEM competitiveness with advanced capabilities. Automotive computing power is becoming a key differentiator for OEMs, enabling autonomous driving, sophisticated cockpit systems, seamless connectivity, and continuous software updates.
Automotive computing power is becoming a defining metric of vehicle capability — enabling not just autonomous driving, but also advanced cockpit systems, seamless connectivity and continuous software updates throughout a vehicle’s life cycle.
As vehicles transition toward centralized electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures and software-defined platforms, silicon performance is now a core determinant of what a vehicle can do — and how long it will remain competitive in the field.
Two metrics have emerged as industry standards for measuring this automotive computing evolution: kilo Dhrystone million instructions per second (kDMIPS) and tera operations per second (TOPS). kDMIPS quantifies general-purpose processing performance, typically handled by central processing units (CPUs). It reflects how well the system can manage control loops, run vehicle operating systems and support real-time decision logic.
In contrast, TOPS measures parallel processing throughput, which is essential for AI-heavy workloads such as perception, classification and sensor fusion. (To put this in perspective, the iPhone 15 delivers about 17 TOPS, while the average car today operates at just 19 TOPS.)
TOPS is primarily driven by specialized compute blocks such as neural processing units (NPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs), now central to executing machine learning models inside the vehicle. As applications such as camera-based object detection or natural language processing grow more complex, the kDMIPS and TOPS— one used for deterministic control, the other for AI inference — together provide a more complete picture of a vehicle’s compute capabilities.
S&P Global Mobility estimates that between 2024 and 2030, the average automotive computing power per vehicle is projected to triple in kDMIPS and increase by 4.8 times in TOPS. This surge is being driven by a convergence of cockpit innovation, the scaling of automated driving functions, and the industrywide transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs).
This sharp rise in compute performance is not happening in isolation; it is driven by real product trends and user expectations. In the cockpit, consumers increasingly expect a smartphone-like experience: crystal-clear displays, natural voice assistants, seamless interactions and even augmented reality overlays. Automakers in mainland China are particularly aggressive here, not just integrating high-resolution displays and AI chatbots, but also marketing the underlying system-on-chips (SoC) — such as Qualcomm's or Nvidia's — as a selling point. These demands are compute-intensive, requiring the rendering of multiple displays at the same time, maintaining ultralow latency and running AI-powered interfaces simultaneously.
The shift toward SDVs is driving automotive compute growth by replacing fixed-function architectures with upgradeable platforms. To enable over-the-air (OTA) updates and tools like digital twins, vehicles need significant compute headroom from the outset, necessitating a modular, service-oriented software architecture.
The demand for automotive computing power is especially evident in SAE Level 2+ automated driving functions, gaining traction in mainland China and the premium automotive segment. These systems rely heavily on real-time perception, decision-making and actuation across various sensors, using data from sensors such as cameras, radar, and lidar. Many automakers are adopting end-to-end AI models, which infer driving behavior directly from raw sensor data, enhancing performance in edge cases but increasing compute complexity, often requiring up to 500 TOPS for full-sensor fusion and real-time inference.
Systems designed for Level 2+ or Level 3 functions must adhere to strict safety and latency standards — targeting ASIL-D compliance— —and utilize hybrid architectures combining CPUs, NPUs and GPUs for deep learning. This results in a significant rise in AI-specific compute density in vehicles.
The digital cockpit is also a major factor in automotive computing growth. Premium vehicles now feature high-resolution displays, augmented reality head-up displays and multimodal AI assistants, all demanding substantial graphics rendering and low-latency interactions. These features are increasingly integrated with navigation, driver monitoring and data from automated driving sensors.
Consequently, cockpit compute platforms resemble consumer-grade application processors — often incorporating dedicated GPUs and AI accelerators — in thermally constrained spaces. In mainland China, the cockpit has become a key marketing differentiator, with tech-savvy consumers prompting OEMs to highlight SoC brands like Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride as symbols of innovation.
The rapid evolution of automotive compute is directly impacting the dynamic RAM (DRAM) and NAND flash memory markets, and both are becoming critical enablers of the SDV stack. For context, DRAM serves as the temporary working memory for the SoC, enabling fast access to data and program instructions in real time. It plays a crucial role in applications such as AI inference, sensor data buffering, graphics rendering and real-time operating system operations.
NAND flash, on the other hand, is non-volatile storage, used to store everything from operating systems to infotainment content, AI models and OTA updates. As vehicles become more connected and software-driven, both types of memory are scaling rapidly in capacity and strategic importance.
Rising compute demands are boosting memory suppliers as tier-1s and OEMs provision more DRAM than SoC datasheets recommend — driven by software inefficiencies and limited chip visibility. OEMs like Tesla and Nio, which develop their own silicon, avoid this by integrating hardware and software more tightly.
The move toward unified operating systems in SDVs further increases DRAM usage, as centralized compute platforms must support multiple high-performance functions while ensuring safety and real-time responsiveness. Simultaneously, NAND flash content is rising due to OTA updates, digital twins, and AI workload storage needs. Connected gateways now typically require 32–128 GB, and as more functions merge into centralized architectures, NAND requirements will continue to grow in capacity and performance.
As the vehicle becomes a high-performance automotive computing platform on wheels, DRAM and NAND are no longer just supporting components — they are becoming central to the total system value. S&P Global Mobility estimates that by 2028, the combined value of DRAM and NAND per car will surpass that of the SoC itself. Software-centric features, from real-time AI processing to OTA delivery and domain unification, are not just compute-bound, but memory-bound. For OEMs and tier 1 suppliers, optimizing memory architecture will be just as critical as choosing the right processor.
As the automotive industry evolves, the need for advanced computing capabilities becomes increasingly vital for maintaining a competitive edge. With the surge in demand for software-defined vehicles and AI-enhanced systems, there’s a greater opportunity to maximize your market potential.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.