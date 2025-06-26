Two metrics have emerged as industry standards for measuring this automotive computing evolution: kilo Dhrystone million instructions per second (kDMIPS) and tera operations per second (TOPS). kDMIPS quantifies general-purpose processing performance, typically handled by central processing units (CPUs). It reflects how well the system can manage control loops, run vehicle operating systems and support real-time decision logic.

In contrast, TOPS measures parallel processing throughput, which is essential for AI-heavy workloads such as perception, classification and sensor fusion. (To put this in perspective, the iPhone 15 delivers about 17 TOPS, while the average car today operates at just 19 TOPS.)

TOPS is primarily driven by specialized compute blocks such as neural processing units (NPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs), now central to executing machine learning models inside the vehicle. As applications such as camera-based object detection or natural language processing grow more complex, the kDMIPS and TOPS— one used for deterministic control, the other for AI inference — together provide a more complete picture of a vehicle’s compute capabilities.

S&P Global Mobility estimates that between 2024 and 2030, the average automotive computing power per vehicle is projected to triple in kDMIPS and increase by 4.8 times in TOPS. This surge is being driven by a convergence of cockpit innovation, the scaling of automated driving functions, and the industrywide transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

This sharp rise in compute performance is not happening in isolation; it is driven by real product trends and user expectations. In the cockpit, consumers increasingly expect a smartphone-like experience: crystal-clear displays, natural voice assistants, seamless interactions and even augmented reality overlays. Automakers in mainland China are particularly aggressive here, not just integrating high-resolution displays and AI chatbots, but also marketing the underlying system-on-chips (SoC) — such as Qualcomm's or Nvidia's — as a selling point. These demands are compute-intensive, requiring the rendering of multiple displays at the same time, maintaining ultralow latency and running AI-powered interfaces simultaneously.