While there's been a run of bad news from leading tier-1 suppliers such as Schaeffler and Bosch about sluggish demand from the automotive sector, system-on-chip (SoC) companies such as Qualcomm and Nvidia have been plowing a different furrow. Qualcomm, which is enjoying an EBITDA margin around the 30% mark, compared with the 5% currently typical of leading suppliers, has reported strong growth in its automotive revenue this year and has plans to strengthen its offering for the sector as per its recent Snapdragon Summit 2024.

At the summit, Qualcomm introduced significant advancements in automotive semiconductor technology, with a focus on improving the cockpit experience and advancing driver assistance systems (ADAS) through innovative SoCs. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis has evolved with the introduction of the Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite platforms. Both feature the Oryon CPU, now optimized for automotive safety standards and designed for 3x faster CPU performance than previous generations, according to the company. These technologies aim to enhance in-vehicle digital experiences by integrating advanced infotainment with autonomous driving capabilities on a single chip.

Qualcomm plans to introduce lower-tier versions of these platforms to broaden their applications, enabling automakers to develop cost-effective solutions across various market segments. The Cockpit Elite and Ride Elite SoCs are expected to be available to manufacturers starting in 2025, with early adopters such as Mercedes-Benz and Li Auto planning to integrate these technologies into their upcoming models. The first vehicles using these platforms are projected to enter the market in 2026 in China, followed by global releases.