Shore Capital is Now Available in S&P Global’s Aftermarket Research Collection

We are pleased to announce that research from Shore Capital Markets, an award-winning investment research provider known for its UK small-cap coverage, is now available in the S&P Global Aftermarket Research collection.
Shore Capital is ranked among the top 10 research houses in the 2021 Institutional Investor UK Small & Midcap Research rankings. S&P Global clients with an Aftermarket Research license have access to over 9000 research reports from Shore Capital, back to 2009.
With 27 senior analysts covering 260 companies in the UK and Europe, research from Shore Capital provides forecasts and critical opinions across 26 sectors with a focus on Financials, Industrials and Consumers. Shore Capital adds further value to our Aftermarket Research collection, which contains more than 32 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Jefferies.
The S&P Global Aftermarket Research offering continues to expand, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally, with leading research providers from over 190 countries. Many new contributors have been added in 2021 alone, including Macquarie, William Blair, Needham & Company, JMP Securities, Lodge Partners, and Greenwich Associates.
