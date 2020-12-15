S&P Global Market Intelligence Becomes Exclusive Provider of Citigroup Aftermarket Research

S&P Global Market Intelligence is pleased to announce that investment research from Citigroup (Citi), consistently ranked among the top 3 research firms in the world, will be available exclusively on an embargoed basis to S&P Global Market Intelligence financial and professional services clients. With more than 250 research analysts, Citigroup covers over 3,500 companies around the globe and across all sectors.

“Citi has been an important research partner with us for many years,” said JP O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Our Aftermarket Research offering is central to our commitment of delivering high quality, value-add insights to our clients through our desktop workflows and analytics. This exclusive agreement reinforces our commitment by providing our clients with Citi’s leading investment research to stay on top of rapidly evolving market dynamics.”

Citi adds considerable value to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering, which contains 25 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers. Citi joins a list of leading global and regional investment banks in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Deutsche Bank.

“When investors want to make sense of an increasingly complex landscape across sectors, asset classes and economies, they turn to Citi’s top-ranked analysts for valuable insight,” said Gavin Skinner, Chief Operating Officer of Research at Citi. “We are pleased to expand our global research offerings to S&P Global clients through this exclusive aftermarket collaboration.”

While Citi reports have been available to Aftermarket Research clients on a pay-per-basis previously, now Citi research will be accessible to S&P Global Market Intelligence clients as part of their Aftermarket Research subscription. Citi Research is ranked among the top 3 investment research providers globally by Institutional Investor magazine and the Extel Survey, and Citi is highly rated in analyst coverage of Banks, Biotechnology, Chemicals, Consumer, ESG, Industrials, REITs, Technology/Media, and Transportation.

To learn more about S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Aftermarket Research, please visit site.