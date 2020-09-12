Credit Suisse Research – Now Available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research Collection

We are pleased to announce that equity research from Credit Suisse, ranked among the top research firms in the world, will be available on an embargoed basis to S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research clients starting July 7. While Credit Suisse reports have been available on S&P Global Market Intelligence platforms via our Real-Time Research offering for nearly two decades, the new agreement now provides immediate access to any client with an Aftermarket Research license.

“Aftermarket Research is central to our commitment of delivering high-quality, value-add insights to our clients through our desktop workflows and analytics,” said JP O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “We are excited to expand our offering, and provide Credit Suisse’s leading investment research to our clients, helping them stay on top of rapidly evolving market dynamics.”

“The demand for top tier equity research continues to expand and the deep industry level expertise of our global analysts will allow S&P clients to make better and more informed decisions,” said Stan Lantsman, Director, Head of Correspondent Research at Credit Suisse.”

With more than 200 research analysts, Credit Suisse covers 2,700 companies around the globe and across all sectors. Credit Suisse will add considerable value to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering, which contains 25 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers. Credit Suisse joins a list of leading global and regional investment banks in the S&P Global Aftermarket Research offering, including JP Morgan, UBS, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank.

Credit Suisse is featured among the top investment research providers globally by Institutional Investor magazine and the Extel Survey. Analysts at Credit Suisse are highly rated for their coverage of Basic Materials, Consumer Products, Energy, Financial Institutions, Healthcare, Technology/Media, and Transportation.

Credit Suisse Research Global Industry Coverage

Credit Suisse Research Global Company Coverage

The S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research collection is continually expanding, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally, with leading research providers from over 190 countries. Already in 2020, 28 new AMR contributors have been added, including NKC African Economics, Stone Street Group, The Edge Group and Crypto Currency Reports.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

S&P Global Market Intelligence integrates financial and industry data, research, and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuation, and assess risk.