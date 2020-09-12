Barclays Research – Now Available In The S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research Collection

We are pleased to announce that research from Barclays, one of the top ranked and most soughtafter research providers globally, is available in our Aftermarket Research offering effective immediately.

Barclays research is accessible to all S&P Global Market Intelligence clients that have an Aftermarket Research subscription. Clients will benefit from access to Barclays' complete research history of more than 730,000 documents dating back to 1998, along with ongoing research coverage.

Barclays Research Coverage by Industry



Barclays Research Coverage: Over 1,800 Companies Globally

With more than 100 senior analysts covering nearly 1,800 companies across the Americas and Europe, Barclays adds considerable value to our Aftermarket Research collection, which contains 25 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Deutsche Bank, and now Barclays.

Barclays featured in the top 10 across a number of categories in the recent Institutional Investor magazine research rankings, including All-Europe, All-Europe Fixed-Income, Emerging EMEA and All-America. Barclays industry coverage includes Financials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Information Technology, Energy, Health Care, and Communication Services.





