S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
我们的方法论
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
我们的方法论
Methodology & Participation
Featured Events
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
产品与解决方案
世界炼厂数据库提供全球炼油产业的深层次、历史性及前瞻性分析视角，助您把握市场动态的演变趋势，建立竞争优势。基于全球每座炼油厂的实时和历史信息，对特定炼厂开展深入分析，或者以地区、国家乃至全球角度进行查看。
评估产能，全面掌握生产现状——分析产能的每个可能维度，进行前瞻性分析，提供覆盖全球所有炼油厂、回溯到1984年的全面数据
做出明智的贸易和投资决策：制定应对计划内和计划外停产的策略，依托全面的所有权和运营商数据，评估竞争对手的相对地位
通过便捷的仪表板快速获取关键指标、轻松将数据融入您的预测模型、通过简化的流程图深入理解复杂内容、获得专业分析师的直接支持
贯穿完整工艺流程的全面视角，以及原油和精炼产品的停产、产能、开工率和收率数据
完整的产率视图，提升利润空间——提供装置级的细粒度信息，并获得分析师对产能项目的深入洞察
历史与前瞻性的所有权和产能数据，掌握全球每一座炼油厂的详细公司对应关系
按公司、地区或设施划分的单一视图，通过我们的动态仪表板集中展示关键下游数据
公司、地区和国家层级的产量数据，包含分炼厂的可靠收率数据，可按用户所需的粒度水平进行聚合
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
对这个产品感兴趣吗？
填写表格后，我们的团队成员将与您联系，以探讨我们的解决方案将如何为您提供所需支持。