产品与解决方案
Platts全球石油分析服务研究全球石油市场的各个方面，包括供应、需求、库存、炼油、基础设施和贸易流动。您将通过专有数据集获得全球和区域原油及产品市场的全面覆盖，这些数据与标普全球能源定价和全球NGL和天然气市场观点完全整合。
通过当前最全面的全球石油市场分析服务，获得更深入的洞察
通过定期报告和事件驱动的公告接收及时的数据和独特洞察，紧跟全球原油、成品油市场及地缘政治发展动向
通过互动模型和全面数据集拓展市场联系，深入洞察新兴市场趋势
与能源内容创作背后的分析师和顾问进行互动，获取定制化洞察
世界原油和石油产品市场的短期和中期展望，以及当前市场驱动因素的关键情报
区域预测报告，专注覆盖影响石油市场的所有关键因素
简要、及时的评估和市场评述，涵盖与近期相关并能影响贸易策略的主题
简明、重点的评述，Platts分析的最新观点以及供需求相关事件对价格的影响
参加标普全球能源客户研讨会
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
对这个产品感兴趣吗？
填写表格后，我们的团队成员将与您联系，以探讨我们的解决方案将如何为您提供所需支持。