产品与解决方案
Platts全球NGL分析服务研究全球天然气液体市场的各个方面——包括上游和精炼、需求、库存基础设施和贸易流动。
我们的NGL覆盖与我们对全球石油和天然气市场的观点相结合，通过广泛的数据库和分析报告交付。
查看全球NGL供需基本面的详细综合视图
发现数据和趋势背后推动价格变动的逻辑
深入了解全球NGL生产、贸易和消费的变化
了解真正重要的当前市场动态
了解用于评估大宗商品和股权投资的行业背景
覆盖主要亚洲市场的石脑油供需详细展望
针对西北欧和亚洲之间贸易流动的洞察
各纯度产品的10年期供需预测
北美NGL市场的每周深度数据和分析
全球液化石油气（LPG）的近期基本面发展，包括价格、国际套利、贸易流动、化工利润、开工率、现货和远期原料偏好，以及不同地区天气的影响
每周幻灯片展示典型美国蒸汽裂解装置的当前和历史边际利润
每周图表和表格，汇总美国能源部发布的丙烷供需统计数据
美国水运出口的船货级数据，包括货物规模估计、丙烷和丁烷组成，以及目的地信息
页岩油气分馏利差历史数据、乙烷溢价以及Mont Belvieu分馏利差预测的更新
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.