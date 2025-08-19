S&P Global Offerings
产品与解决方案
在合同中使用其每日独立现货价格评估作为基准或参考点，确保达成最理想的交易。
利用我们的价格评估来发展您的策略。适应供需变化，并发现关键精炼产品的全球套利机会。
通过监控市场竞争发掘新机遇，借助交易数据甄别真实买家。
查阅往期内容，就关键领域和感兴趣问题创建定制化参考资料。
西北欧和地中海船货市场以及阿姆斯特丹-鹿特丹-安特卫普（ARA）驳船市场的关键精炼石油产品基准价格评估。
ARA和ARA-德国/瑞士航程驳船运费率以及莱茵河清洁驳船运费率。
每日新加坡、波斯湾和日本产品价格，以及前一天的美国现货价格和欧洲主要精炼产品的每日交易活动报告。
各产品市场评述（包括报告交易）和原油市场评述。
亚洲现货产品价格评估和前一天的美国现货产品价格评估。
NYMEX和ICE期货交易所数据及外汇汇率。
每个基准Platts价格评估背后的完整评估说明，完全符合国际证券委员会组织（IOSCO）的基准价格报告原则
Platts Megawatt Daily中列出的Platts价格评估也提供数据点格式，以便轻松分析。同时提供专有远期价格评估和独家月度零售价格指数。
塑造市场的RTO、联邦和州政策，影响电力流动的输电发展，以及供应和需求动态的阐述。
新建发电机组、停役机组及新增装机容量招标。
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
