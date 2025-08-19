让我们聊聊

不确定哪个方案适合您？请联系我们的团队，我们会根据您的实际需求，为您推荐合适的解决方案。

联系专业团队 致电我们 ( 08007528878 )

本页导航

概述

加入石油市场主要参与者的行列，利用Platts欧洲油市日报获取欧洲精炼产品市场的每日综合资讯。其独立报道为您提供影响欧洲及全球石油产品市场的驱动因素和国际产品价格的洞察。

查阅样本报告

关键优势

价格评估

在合同中使用其每日独立现货价格评估作为基准或参考点，确保达成最理想的交易。

全球套利机会

利用我们的价格评估来发展您的策略。适应供需变化，并发现关键精炼产品的全球套利机会。

识别机遇

通过监控市场竞争发掘新机遇，借助交易数据甄别真实买家。

定制与分析

查阅往期内容，就关键领域和感兴趣问题创建定制化参考资料。

特性

基准价格评估

西北欧和地中海船货市场以及阿姆斯特丹-鹿特丹-安特卫普（ARA）驳船市场的关键精炼石油产品基准价格评估。

运费率

ARA和ARA-德国/瑞士航程驳船运费率以及莱茵河清洁驳船运费率。

交易活动报告

每日新加坡、波斯湾和日本产品价格，以及前一天的美国现货价格和欧洲主要精炼产品的每日交易活动报告。

市场评述

各产品市场评述（包括报告交易）和原油市场评述。

产品评估

亚洲现货产品价格评估和前一天的美国现货产品价格评估。

交易所数据

NYMEX和ICE期货交易所数据及外汇汇率。

基准价格报告

每个基准Platts价格评估背后的完整评估说明，完全符合国际证券委员会组织（IOSCO）的基准价格报告原则

价格评估

Platts Megawatt Daily中列出的Platts价格评估也提供数据点格式，以便轻松分析。同时提供专有远期价格评估和独家月度零售价格指数。

需求动态

塑造市场的RTO、联邦和州政策，影响电力流动的输电发展，以及供应和需求动态的阐述。

招标

新建发电机组、停役机组及新增装机容量招标。

Data & Distribution

Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.

API解决方案

云端

数据馈送

桌面和移动设备

Why Choose Us?

Unparalleled Experience

For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.

Benchmark Prices

With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.

Robust Methodology

Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.

Data Your Way

Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.

Pricing Experts

Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.

Independent Source

Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.

跟进您的需求

对这个产品感兴趣吗？

填写表格后，我们的团队成员将与您联系，以探讨我们的解决方案将如何为您提供所需支持。