概述

Enerdeq浏览器提供基于Web的方式以访问您的专有数据，以及上游解决方案订阅中的北美油气井、生产、活动、钻机和许可数据。该平台拥有超过500万条完井记录和250多万个生产实体，赋能地球科学家、工程师和资产经理更快做出数据驱动的决策。

  • 在单一平台中集中数据管理
  • 将资源聚焦于分析而非数据收集
  • 优化工作流程以评估区块并识别潜在目标
  • 评估竞争定位和生产趋势
  • 确定油田范围，发掘油田服务商机
包含内容

