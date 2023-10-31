S&P Global Offerings
产品与解决方案
Platts货运市场展望分析服务利用来自《普氏全球石油市场预测》的专有原油与贸易流数据编制每月报告，并对主要油轮船型细分市场的油轮吨英里需求和船舶需求进行预测。
该服务还提供与航运分析师沟通的渠道，以解答客户问题，并提供历史和预测油轮统计数据库访问权限。
获取唯一利用标普全球能源专有数据与价格，为全球18条关键原油和成品油贸易航线编制最新预测的货运市场报告。
凭借一支全面审视市场所有角度的全球分析师团队提供的数据和分析，让您自信行动，赢得竞争优势。
咨询标普全球能源内容创作背后的分析师和顾问，获取定制化见解。
石油市场变化概述，特别是对运输需求有重大影响的变化。
船队运力假设概要，包括油轮建造、改装和拆解的影响，以及管道流量变化的影响。
各船型按月供需表，汇总历史和预测的利用率。
有关近期趋势和预期变化的货运市场评述。
针对特别关注运输问题的评述，例如关于油轮燃料质量的讨论。主题将根据市场发展和客户反馈而变化。
Platts FMO Portal 利用专有的历史和预测石油流动数据库，以及定制的运输模型来预测关键交易和航线的运费率。
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
对这个产品感兴趣吗？
填写表格后，我们的团队成员将与您联系，以探讨我们的解决方案将如何为您提供所需支持。