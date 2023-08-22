S&P Global Offerings
产品与解决方案
通过获取Platts每日全球运价，发现原油和燃料油现货套利机会。
通过数据、分析和评述识别定价趋势并最大化利润
借助Platts独立运价，增强船运谈判能力，按市场价格订舱租船。
通过获取项目、供应、市场动态和原油交易的信息，领先竞争对手一步
最新的全球油轮租船成交
每日更新的独立Worldscale费率和运费评估
分别提供苏伊士以东、苏伊士以西和美洲的评述
在收市估价过程中达成的原油交易
相应的市场数据（Market Data）代码和海运快讯（Marine Alert）页码
油轮市场敏感资讯，包括港口关闭、恶劣天气和装货计划
Worldscale运费指数和美元/吨转换，便于对照相同货物量与航线
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
