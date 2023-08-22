S&P Global Offerings
产品与解决方案
获取每日运费行情，跟踪精炼产品市场动向
分析报告数据和评述，选择成本最低的航线
使用Platts的独立费率以市场价格租船
获取项目、供应、市场动态和监管问题的信息
通过以下全面了解轻油油轮市场最重要的发展动态：
每日更新的独立Worldscale费率和运费评估
分别提供苏伊士以东、苏伊士以西和美洲的评述
欧洲精炼产品驳船费率
最新市场租船信息
全球油轮敏感资讯
来自主要交易中心的市场评述
Worldscale运费指数和美元/吨转换，便于识别相同货物、船型与航线
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
对这个产品感兴趣吗？
填写表格后，我们的团队成员将与您联系，以探讨我们的解决方案将如何为您提供所需支持。