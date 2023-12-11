欢迎咨询

不确定哪个计划适合您？联系我们的团队，我们将为您推荐合适的订阅方案。

联系专业团队 致电我们 ( 08007528878 )

本页导航

概述

MINT是一款综合船舶跟踪解决方案，专为大宗商品贸易商、船舶运营及物流团队设计，对全球范围内的大宗商品运输船舶进行实时追踪。

该工具提供对船舶和舰队数据的深入可视化，具备用户友好的界面，使您能够优化航线规划、增强货物管理并提升运营效率。这些功能也使其成为理想的船用燃料油销售情报工具，能够支持潜在市场进入规划和市场份额分析。

主要优势

通过搜索符合目标条件的潜在客户，更高效地识别商机。

通过减少用于行政任务的时间，提升工作效率，使您能够专注于建立关系和达成交易。

利用更大的潜在客户信息库，提供全球扩展业务的选择。

通过监控船舶和实物交付，自信地管理您的供应链，帮助保护您的专业声誉并将风险降至最低。

产品特点

专门设计的船用燃料卖家模块，使您能够快速识别和优先考虑顶级潜在客户，并获取有关各地船用燃料交付活动的洞察。

覆盖范围：

  • 追踪所有具备国际海事组织（IMO）识别码的船舶，以及众多拖轮和其他无IMO识别码的船舶。
  • 详细的港口、码头和泊位地图。

易于获取的可下载Excel报告

  • 进港船舶、抵达及出港
  • 加油停靠及作业
  • 船对船转运
  • 船队及船舶活动趋势

可定制功能：

  • 电子邮件提醒
  • 私有船舶列表。
  • 区域/多边形

Data & Distribution

Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.

API解决方案

云端

数据馈送

桌面和移动设备

Why Choose Us?

Unparalleled Experience

For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.

Benchmark Prices

With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.

Robust Methodology

Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.

Data Your Way

Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.

Pricing Experts

Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.

Independent Source

Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.

跟进您的需求

对这个产品感兴趣吗？

填写表格后，我们的团队成员将与您联系，以探讨我们的解决方案将如何为您提供所需支持。