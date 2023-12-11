S&P Global Offerings
产品与解决方案
通过搜索符合目标条件的潜在客户，更高效地识别商机。
通过减少用于行政任务的时间，提升工作效率，使您能够专注于建立关系和达成交易。
利用更大的潜在客户信息库，提供全球扩展业务的选择。
通过监控船舶和实物交付，自信地管理您的供应链，帮助保护您的专业声誉并将风险降至最低。
专门设计的船用燃料卖家模块，使您能够快速识别和优先考虑顶级潜在客户，并获取有关各地船用燃料交付活动的洞察。
覆盖范围：
易于获取的可下载Excel报告
可定制功能：
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
