产品与解决方案
增强控制和透明度，让您能够监控航程，确保货运按照合同条款执行
查看有关市场参与者活动和关系的情报，从而获得竞争优势。
我们提供准备充分、结构良好且经过质量控制的数据集，帮助您补充和扩展现有的分析，同时节省在数据获取、清理、集成、分析和可视化方面的时间和精力。
接触我们的分析师和市场专家，以获得更多背景资料和数据解读，帮助您理解信息，提取可付诸行动的洞察
有望帮助您更好地完成以下工作，从而增强大宗商品、货运和金融交易决策：
几乎实时的贸易流动情报，涵盖所有通过油轮或散货船运输的大宗商品，包括原油（500+品级）、精炼产品、LNG、LPG、NGL、生物燃料、化工产品、煤炭、铁矿石、食品/饲料、林产品、化肥、黑色金属和有色金属、矿物和其他原材料。
采用稳健、专家主导的方法论，严谨甄选数据来源，提供最可靠、最全面的数据集，包括船舶身份（船舶IMO编号）、特征、船东以及装卸地点。
结构化的数据表和界面，可在设施、地域、行业或公司等不同详细程度层级追踪贸易，涵盖当前和历史数据。
实时船舶追踪——压载和载货航程。
针对港口拥堵、运力部署、等候时间、航线选择等的分析。
针对载货和压载航程的增强目的地预测。
按大宗商品类型和品级区分的贸易流动，甚至包括运输途中的货物。
定期发布的市场研究报告，由我们来自业内、经验丰富的专业分析师团队撰写。
多种交付方式——基于We的分析仪表板、API、Excel提取、船舶跟踪界面、研究报告、电话会议/网络研讨会。
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
对这个产品感兴趣吗？
填写表格后，我们的团队成员将与您联系，以探讨我们的解决方案将如何为您提供所需支持。