概述

Commodities at Sea(CAS) 是一项高频市场情报服务，提供大宗商品供应、贸易活动、贸易关系和船队分析信息。CAS报告通过大型油轮或散货船运输的全球海运贸易大宗商品的货运量和航程详情，并提供贸易流向趋势和船队指标的详细分析。

主要优势

增强控制和透明度，让您能够监控航程，确保货运按照合同条款执行

查看有关市场参与者活动和关系的情报，从而获得竞争优势。

我们提供准备充分、结构良好且经过质量控制的数据集，帮助您补充和扩展现有的分析，同时节省在数据获取、清理、集成、分析和可视化方面的时间和精力。

接触我们的分析师和市场专家，以获得更多背景资料和数据解读，帮助您理解信息，提取可付诸行动的洞察

有望帮助您更好地完成以下工作，从而增强大宗商品、货运和金融交易决策：

  • 基于不断变化的供应流动，洞悉现货市场价格信号和供应变化。
  • 识别潜在的交易机会。
  • 识别新兴趋势并确认市场变化，让您的短期展望和交易策略立足于事实。
  • 编制定期供应和库存报告。
  • 确认或挑战您对市场的理解和假设。
  • 查看与特定船期相关的船货和公司。
  • 观察或预见瓶颈和延误，使您能够更好地解决问题，选择更具成本效益的交易或路线，并确保货物按合同要求交付。

产品特点

几乎实时的贸易流动情报，涵盖所有通过油轮或散货船运输的大宗商品，包括原油（500+品级）、精炼产品、LNG、LPG、NGL、生物燃料、化工产品、煤炭、铁矿石、食品/饲料、林产品、化肥、黑色金属和有色金属、矿物和其他原材料。

采用稳健、专家主导的方法论，严谨甄选数据来源，提供最可靠、最全面的数据集，包括船舶身份（船舶IMO编号）、特征、船东以及装卸地点。

结构化的数据表和界面，可在设施、地域、行业或公司等不同详细程度层级追踪贸易，涵盖当前和历史数据。

实时船舶追踪——压载和载货航程。

针对港口拥堵、运力部署、等候时间、航线选择等的分析。

针对载货和压载航程的增强目的地预测。

按大宗商品类型和品级区分的贸易流动，甚至包括运输途中的货物。

定期发布的市场研究报告，由我们来自业内、经验丰富的专业分析师团队撰写。

多种交付方式——基于We的分析仪表板、API、Excel提取、船舶跟踪界面、研究报告、电话会议/网络研讨会。

