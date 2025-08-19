S&P Global Offerings
产品与解决方案
客户将能够了解特定特征的研发、监管批准和市场状态，以便为缓解出口风险（谷物出口用例）、竞争对手情报（作物科学用例）和成分来源（食品制造商用例）提供信息。
了解全球范围内的转基因生物和新基因技术监管规定，以实现无缝的全球运营和贸易。
提前了解监管变化，以便进行主动的风控管理和战略决策。
获取关于基因编辑法规、顶尖公司和种子市场预测的关键见解，以便做出明智决策。
获取有关新基因组技术法规、顶级公司和种子市场预测的关键见解，以便做出明智的决策。
预测种子技术的市场趋势，获得竞争优势。
涵盖国家法规的报告 - 包含转基因生物和新基因技术进出口和种植的国家状态摘要、关键监管机构和关键法规/法律。
Gene Editing Report（基因编辑报告） - 提供关于法规、顶级公司和种子市场预测的见解。
Crop Science Market Reporting（作物科学市场报告）资讯订阅，聚焦：
数据库的定期更新（每月），更新摘要包括使用转基因和新基因组技术开发的植物产品/特性列表。
2,900多个转基因生物和500多个新基因组技术，包括：
覆盖27个作物类别，范围遍及50个国家。
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
