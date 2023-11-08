S&P Global Offerings
在当今不断变化的农业格局中，作物科学行业正面临一个关键时刻。消费者对环保责任实践的需求增加、监管审查的加强以及害虫抗药性这一持续挑战的交织，迫切需要更可持续的解决方案。
随着世界认识到可持续农业的重要性，越来越多的公司正在重新评估其战略，以符合长期可持续发展目标。生物制品的采用正在推动这一变革性转变。
S&P Global Energy（标普全球能源）生物制品市场分析服务提供对生物制品行业结构和规模的全面评估，涵盖产品组、作物、地理和公司表现。它包括宝贵的产品数据和市场规模预测。
进行全面的竞争对手分析，并过渡到更可持续的作物保护策略，结合生物害虫控制。
了解生物制品的监管环境及其对您的运营和商业策略的影响。
利用预测来指导研发和营销策略，引导您的投资决策。
深入了解国家和作物市场，依托标普全球的专有数据集。
概述活跃于生物制品领域的领先公司，提供对销售业绩的专有估算，产品组合的见解，以及包括研发项目在内的任何投资。
全面概述关键地区生物控制代理商和生物刺激素的最新监管政策。
提供5年的历史数据和延伸至2030年的预测，涵盖主要市场细分。服务以PDF报告形式提供，并附有Excel文件供用户离线分析。对市场领先的产品类别和活性成分进行分析（包括对正在研发的成分的分析）。
Get the edge in today’s global markets with our Essential Intelligence® delivered through the providers and platforms which suit you.
For 100+ years, we've delivered Platts price assessments for physical and forward markets. Customers count on us for news, pricing, and analytics, ensuring transparent, efficient markets for confident decisions.
With 250+ Platts benchmarks, we're the industry standard for pricing negotiations and contracts. Our proven credibility in market transparency spans established and emerging markets.
Our robust methodology guarantees data integrity with stringent quality controls, diverse sources, and adherence to strict guidelines and IOSCO principles. We openly publish methodologies and price assessments to foster trust.
Gain access to our essential intelligence direct and from multiple providers – from the established to the cutting edge – all via multiple platforms that can give you a decisive edge in today's global markets.
Globally, our extensive pricing experts, dedicated to each commodity ensure that pricing and methodology accuracy and that reflect the nuances and complexities of the markets, offering invaluable insights to clients.
Platts offers an independent and unbiased view. Our commitment to impartiality ensures that our assessments and insights are trusted by market participants.
