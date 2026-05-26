斯德哥尔摩通过生物能源碳捕集协议成为碳移除信用重要买家

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能源转型、农业、碳、 生物燃料、可再生能源
2026年5月26日
要点速递
包含一项每年5万吨、为期15年的协议
斯德哥尔摩BECCS工厂每年将捕集80万吨二氧化碳
斯德哥尔摩市与Stockholm Exergi签署一项为期15年的协议，每年采购5万吨永久性碳移除信用，由此成为全球第五大永久性碳移除信用买家。这标志着瑞典首都在加快实现2030年宏伟气候目标之际，进一步升级其气候战略。
协议双方于5月26日表示，该协议由斯德哥尔摩市旗下集团公司Stockholm Stadshus AB签署，将帮助抵消建筑材料和污水处理等难以减排领域的排放。斯德哥尔摩正推进到2030年实现“气候正效益”、到2040年摆脱化石燃料的目标。