The Paris 2024 Olympic Games mark the first 50-50 split between competing women and men athletes, which has come a long way since 1900 when women first participated in the games.



Women's sports leagues in the US and Europe are seeing record viewership, which is expected to continue with this year's Olympics due to media right holders' commitment to extensive coverage of women's events.



Increased viewership for US women's basketball league WNBA comes against a backdrop of a shifting local media landscape, with teams moving their games from regional sports networks to broadcast stations and streaming platforms.

In UK football's Women's Super League (WSL), women's teams typically play in smaller stadiums compared to their male counterparts. However, UK league Arsenal's women's team has been selling out the Emirates Stadium, prompting the decision to play all their matches there in the 2024-25 season.