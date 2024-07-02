S&P Global Offerings
2 July 2024
This is a thought leadership report issued by S&P Global. This report does not constitute a rating action, neither was it discussed by a rating committee.
Editor's note: We recognize the limitations of assumptions about certain gender identities. The International Olympics Committee has released guidelines on gender identity and sex variations and is currently developing further implementation guidance for sports governing bodies.
Highlights
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games mark the first 50-50 split between competing women and men athletes, which has come a long way since 1900 when women first participated in the games.
Women's sports leagues in the US and Europe are seeing record viewership, which is expected to continue with this year's Olympics due to media right holders' commitment to extensive coverage of women's events.
Increased viewership for US women's basketball league WNBA comes against a backdrop of a shifting local media landscape, with teams moving their games from regional sports networks to broadcast stations and streaming platforms.
In UK football's Women's Super League (WSL), women's teams typically play in smaller stadiums compared to their male counterparts. However, UK league Arsenal's women's team has been selling out the Emirates Stadium, prompting the decision to play all their matches there in the 2024-25 season.
This paper is the first part of a two-part series which focuses on women at the Olympics, in US basketball, and in European and US football (soccer), all marked by a shift toward audience and business interest catching up with women's impressive performance in the sports world.
Access the second part of the series, "Turning Moments into Movements: Women's Sports Olympics Momentum and the Opportunities for Investors and Sponsors," here.
Although women's sports are generating more buzz recently, their success is not a new story. For at least well over a century, the genre has abounded in pioneers who have inspired progress and cleared the way for other women athletes.
Gender parity in sports has had a long way to go since the 1900 Olympics, when only 22 women took part in the Games. Women athletes' gradual strides since then will be reflected in the upcoming Paris Olympics' 50-50 split between men and women competitors, with media rights holders such as NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery committed to providing extensive coverage of women's events at the Games.
The greater gender balance in Olympics coverage corresponds to the recent overall jump in popularity for women's sports, which has led to heightened interest from media rights bidders and sponsors. US women's basketball and European and US women's football are seeing some of the top activity. In the US, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) have experienced surges driven by celebrity athletes like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. The leagues are expanding their media coverage, with more games being televised nationally. Women's football attendance, revenues and media rights fees have also soared.
Meanwhile, women's basketball and football have achieved highs in attendance and viewership, with new records set by the NCAA, WNBA, Women's World Cup, European Finals, Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League and more. Such popularity is expected to continue to grow as talented players emerge and build strong followings, with positive ripple effects for viewership of women participants in special events like the Olympics.
The 2024 Summer Olympics are a watershed moment for the women's sports movement. Gender parity at the Games has come a long way since the quadrennial was held in Paris for the first time in 1900. At the turn of the 20th century, when women first participated in the modern Olympics, women comprised 2.2% of the Games' athletes. Over much of the rest of that century, the pace of parity was slow. Less than a fourth of the competitors at 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles were women. That share grew to 44% for the London Games in 2012 and 48% for the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
This time in Paris, the split between women and men will be 50-50.
The equal number of competitors aside, 28 of the 32 Olympics sports will be fully gender-equal. Moreover, equality is drawing closer relative to medal events, with the Paris schedule featuring 20 mixed-gender competitions, 157 men's events and 152 women's events.
In the US, NBCU coverage of women at the Olympics has traditionally focused on the stories of US athletes. At the Tokyo Games, the US captured 113 medals overall: six in mixed events, 41 in men's and 66 in women's. This was the most ever won by women in the US team — so many that if they comprised their own sovereign nation, US women would have finished fourth in the Olympic medal count, trailing only all of Team USA, China and Russia. The 2020 summer games also mark the fourth consecutive time that US women out-medaled men, equating to 58.4% of all US medals won and even surpassing the 55.8% of American medals captured by the nation's women in the 2012 London Games.
US-based media rightsholders such as NBCU and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) are stepping up their game to provide more US and European coverage of women's sports at the Olympics. NBCU is offering extensive women's sports coverage, including prime-time US Gymnastics and Swimming Championships, Olympic Trials, and over 200 hours of live coverage across multiple platforms. WBD, on the other hand, plans to air all women's events at the Paris Games across Eurosport, discovery+ or Max, with programming delivered in multiple languages. These efforts reflect a growing commitment to women's sports and provide more opportunities for fans to engage with and support women athletes.
The landmark Paris Olympics, with its unprecedented gender parity and extensive media coverage, dovetails with the growth in popularity and success of women's leagues worldwide. US women's basketball and European football exemplify this trend.
As S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan principal analyst Justin Nielson noted in a recent "MediaTalk" podcast, women's basketball "already has arrived … [based on] having a big name like Caitlin Clark and then also just the rise in women's sports viewership, among the WNBA and other leagues. [I]t's a very star-driven league. You're looking at big personalities in the game now, and … it's really resonated." Women's basketball matters in many countries beyond the US, and it's significant to note that low salaries have caused many US-based players to play in other countries during the off-season. Yet the degree of recent media attention focused on US stars may serve as a game-changer that has international repercussions as well. It’s worth taking a particularly close look at the US as a case study.
Clark made many headlines in US basketball in 2023 and 2024, becoming NCAA Division I's all-time leading scorer. FOX and Big Ten Network saw record viewership during Clark's regular-season games, while ESPN's networks reported their most-viewed women's college basketball season since 2008-09. Overall, the 2024 women's tournament averaged 2.2 million viewers across ESPN platforms, a 121% increase from 2023. Every round experienced significant viewership growth, with Final Four and championship games setting new records and major NCAA women's matchups outperforming men's events for the first time. The 2023 championship game averaged 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2. The 2024 tournament broke viewership records three times in six days, culminating in the national championship game, which averaged 18.9 million viewers, the highest for any women's basketball game at the time.
The WNBA's success comes against a backdrop of a shifting local media landscape, with teams moving their games from regional sports networks to broadcast stations and streaming platforms. This move aims to make games more accessible to a broader audience amid the declining pay TV market. The WNBA's 2024 schedule includes consistent game days for Prime Video and CBS, with Disney's networks also featuring prominent weekend slots leading up to exclusive playoff coverage. Early viewership numbers and excitement around specific teams suggest 2024 could be the WNBA's most-watched season, with average audiences already approaching some of the large viewership figures NBC netted during the league's formative years in the late 1990s.
In the UK, viewing and attendance for women's football matches have maintained similar trends to those in US basketball. Women's Euro and World Cup TV viewing has grown substantially in recent years, with England's victory in 2022 setting British Broadcasting Company (BBC) audience records.
Meanwhile, attendance for the UK's Women's Super League (WSL) has grown exponentially in the last few years. The WSL was established in 2010 and turned fully professional in 2018 with 12 teams. From the 2021/22 to 2022/23 season, crowds at the leading WSL clubs' live matches increased threefold, while the current 2023/24 season has seen stadiums selling out, with record attendance.
The WSL teams are part of clubs that have existing, successful men's teams, with the majority playing in the English Premier League (EPL). The current most successful WSL teams include Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, part of the corresponding EPL "Big 6” teams.
Although WSL women's teams generally start out playing at smaller stadiums than their men's team counterparts, women's team Arsenal has been selling out its club's home stadium, the Emirates, just as the club's men's team does. That appeal led the women's Arsenal team to decide to play all its matches at the Emirates in the 2024-25 season. The WSL and football have a unique opportunity to build on such successes to advance the women's game.
Although US basketball and European and US National Women's Football League (NWSL) football have captured major attention for women's sports, there are opportunities around nascent circuits. A variety of women's sports have seen record audience growth, showcasing their potential. In tennis, Coco Gauff's 2023 US Open win became the most-viewed Major Women's Championship ever, delivering 3.4 million viewers on ESPN, up 92% versus the prior year's championship. In golf, the 2023 US Women's Open average viewership rose to 895,000 across 20 hours of coverage, a 118% increase from the previous year, which had an average viewership of 410,000. In volleyball, a world record for attendance at a women's sporting event was set by 92,003 fans packed into Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the 2023 match between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the University of Nebraska at Omaha Mavericks. In women's football, the Kansas City Current are setting a pioneering precedent with this year's opening of their new CPKC Stadium, the world's first stadium specifically built for a women's pro sports team.
The boom in US women's basketball and US and UK football leagues is characteristic of broader trends of increased women's sports audience engagement and commercial opportunities, which women's high profile at the 2024 Paris Olympics should amplify. Media coverage plans for women's events at the Olympics show that major media companies are recognizing and seeking to leverage potential synergies between the Games and the rising profile of women's sports as a whole.
Record-high women's sports viewership should further encourage media stakeholders, league and event sponsors, and investors to make the most of their mandate to play an even more active part in the global shift toward recognizing and responding to women's athletic excellence. In part two of this report, S&P Global will look at the media rights, sponsorship and investment opportunities arising as a result of the current women's sports renaissance.
The second part of the series highlights burgeoning revenue sources, marketing and investment opportunities in women’s sports, with media and audience attention surging and women's Olympics participation lending the boom further impetus.
