Associate Media Analyst

Richard Berndes is an associate media analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, covering broadcast, TV networks, sports and esports sectors.



Richard provides insight, analysis and forecasts for the Western European broadcast market including content production and company strategic goals. He also provides insight into the performance and value of sports rights, sports bodies and clubs. Another area of focus is the growing value and interest in esports.



Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, he worked at many of the UK’s leading broadcasters including the BBC, ITV and Sky in channel management, scheduling, and content valuation and ROI roles.



Richard holds a Bachelor of Arts (honors) degree in history and international relations as well as qualifications in journalism and industry-based business management awards.