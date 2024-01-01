Senior Research Associate

Iuri Struta is a Senior Research Associate at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He specializes in analyzing M&A activity within the technology sector, with a particular focus on fintech and artificial intelligence. Prior to joining S&P Global in 2022, Iuri conducted research on shareholder activism at Insightia, where, among others, he led the research effort on activism vulnerability assessment. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in international business.