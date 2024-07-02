A rising tide can raise all ships as professional women's sports leagues grow in popularity, with more to come. And right in time for an upcoming Olympics.



From a media perspective, media companies are investing more in women's sports and the attendant ad market seems poised for significant growth.

Jacqueline Dobies, vice president of revenue and yield management at Disney Advertising, noted in a recent interview that brand interest in advertising around women's sports has ballooned. The company has leveraged interest in its March Madness basketball tournament coverage to secure schedules for other women's sports across its portfolio.

Meanwhile, ad agency GroupM has committed to doubling its clients' outlays against women's sports. The investment arm of Group M owner WPP is looking to bring first-to-market opportunities, beginning with upfront negotiations ahead of the 2024-25 TV season. GroupM is aiming for opportunities that include not only schedules and broadcast sponsorships, but also packages and grassroot investments in leagues and athlete-owned entertainment companies by a diverse client base including adidas, Coinbase, Discover, Google, Mars, Nationwide, Unilever, Universal Pictures and Ally.

It is also important to ensure that women's sports get the right blend of media rights investments. Coverage by free-to-air broadcasters such as the BBC will help women's sports continue to grow, with mass audience exposure driving new interest, building fan bases and appealing to sponsors. Free-to-air needs to be combined with a solid relationship with pay TV, the traditional home turf of sports rightsholder media conglomerate like Comcast, which also owns the multinational European pay TV platform Sky. But the biggest revenue potential lies with streamers like Amazon, Netflix and Apple, which have deep pockets to invest heavily in sports and have done so, but only on their terms. The women's sports buzz and demographic may convince these newer media heavyweights to take bigger seats at the sports rights buying table.

TV companies, sponsors and streamers want subscribers, viewers and engagement. Nothing delivers that more than live sports, and with a highly attractive commercial demographic. With women's sports at a crucial inflection point for scale and awareness, sports governing bodies need to embrace this opportunity to lay the foundations for profitable, long-term growth and interest from fans and sponsors. That will help women athletes, whether grassroots or professional, to fulfil their potential and be recognized as the stars that they are.

From an investment perspective, we expect women's sports team valuations to continue to grow, with some markets offering better opportunities than others.

In football and basketball, the US and the UK are considered relatively more mature markets, where women's teams have experienced significant growth in recent years, resulting in higher valuations. On the other hand, continental Europe may present more attractive women's sports investment prospects in the near future, particularly for investors seeking substantial returns.

As new leagues develop and established leagues continue to break records, media deals, sponsorship, investment and equitable revenue distribution are critical. Many pieces of a complex puzzle must come together for the current big moments in women's sports to turn into a real, lasting movement. In that light, throughout the hype, it's essential to keep roots in the authenticity that forms a key part of the women's sports story. Remembering the long road to recognition matters for building a solid future.