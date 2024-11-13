Senior Reporter, TMT

Mike Reynolds is a Senior Reporter with S&P Global Market Intelligence, based in Mamaroneck, NY. He covers Sports, Advertising, Broadcast and TV Networks, as part of the Global Media team in the Technology, Media and Telecommunication (TMT) research division.



A seasoned journalist and editor, Mr. Reynolds has more than 30 years of experience tracking the financial, distribution, technological, creative and marketing components of the broadcast, cable, streaming, sports and advertising industries. Over the course, Mr. Reynolds has interviewed myriad leading executives in those sectors, served as a panelist and moderator for industry conferences, and provided commentary for national and business outlets. He also hosts and contributes to S&P Global’s MediaTalk podcast.



Prior to joining S&P Global in 2015, Mr. Reynolds worked for a number of print and online publications, including Multichannel News and Inside Media.