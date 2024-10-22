S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 24 October 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Private credit markets, despite having low degrees of liquidity, efficiency and transparency, are expanding rapidly as investors seek the higher returns of private lending. Some financial firms and platforms have begun exploring tokenization as a solution to these issues, but tokenization can create a new set of problems that must be addressed if the tokenized private credit market is to expand. A group of researchers at S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Coalition Greenwich — a division of CRISIL, an S&P Global company — examined these opportunities and challenges in “Tokenized Private Credit: A New Digital Frontier for Real World Assets.”
Private credit expanded at an enviable 17% compound annual growth rate over the past five years, but its lack of liquidity, efficiency and transparency are still considered barriers to growth by investors, according to a survey by Coalition Greenwich. Converting private loans into tokenized assets could address some of these challenges. Tokenization could help the lack of liquidity by streamlining the process of buying and trading private credit, broadening access to the asset class. Tokenization could make private credit markets more efficient by reducing management and transaction costs through smart contracts. Finally, tokenization could make private lending more transparent by establishing a shared public ledger of tokenized private loans.
Private credit and tokenization favor the disintermediation of traditional financial gatekeepers, forming a natural and sympathetic affiliation. But disintermediation can create its own set of risks. As the market develops, tokenized private credit might require custodians to confirm that tokens match real-world assets.
So far, about $500 million of private credit has been tokenized — a modest figure in a $1.7 trillion global private credit market. Tokenization can occur in two main ways: tokenizing an existing off-chain private credit fund or using a decentralized lending protocol to create tokenized debt. Investment firms such as KKR and Hamilton Lane have been early adopters of the former while the Centrifuge protocol has provided new growth through the latter. Meanwhile, London-based digital finance company Greengage has worked with Coinbase to issue tokenized private credit to provide e-money account services to small and medium-sized enterprises, allowing them to access capital that shares the benefits of commercial paper, and large firms to access short-term capital at favorable terms.
Private credit shares the same tokenization challenges as most other financial markets. These challenges include regulatory uncertainty, the lack of efficiencies as off-chain contracts create duplication, and limited demand due to the dearth of investors ready to engage with tokenized assets. Jurisdictions such as Switzerland and Luxembourg have already updated their regulatory structures to account for blockchain finance, but traction may be slow in other jurisdictions as regulatory ambiguity holds back interest. As is, the limited interoperability of tokenized assets is also a barrier as tokens are closely tied to the platforms on which they are created, complicating trading.
Today is Thursday, October 24, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
In this episode of The Decisive podcast, host Kristen Hallam is joined by analysts Dijedon Imeri and Louise Alestam to explore the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. Dijedon and Louise discuss the regulation's implications for businesses operating in Europe, including compliance requirements and potential penalties for noncompliance. The conversation delves into the historical context, anticipated challenges and the impact on global supply chains, particularly for companies reliant on international suppliers.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
The Federal Reserve's political independence, a foundation of the central bank's operations for nearly 75 years, is under potential threat as former President Donald Trump has signaled a range of plans to influence monetary policy should he return to office. In contrast to his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump and his campaign have suggested several options to assert more control over the Fed. These include attempting to demote Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, requiring presidential approval for interest rate decisions and ending the Fed's independence on constitutional grounds.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
The UK's biggest banks are projected to report declining third-quarter profits as provisions for bad loans rise, analyst estimates show. Net profit is forecast to fall quarter over quarter at the country's four largest lenders — HSBC Holdings PLC, Barclays PLC, Lloyds Banking Group PLC and NatWest Group PLC — according to consensus estimates compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence and Visible Alpha, a part of Market Intelligence.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Asia-Pacific steel and scrap prices looked set for a mixed Q4, with expectations of more stimulus measures from China likely tempered by muted demand and increased output. The initial unveiling of the broad measures by Chinese policymakers led to exuberance in the stock market before the weeklong Golden Week holiday, pushing the major index higher by about 30% during the week, measured by the SPDR S&P China ETF.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Nigeria and its foreign oil partners, including Shell, are set to take a final investment decision on the Bonga North offshore oil project before the end of 2024, the country's oil minister said Oct. 20. Partners in the Bonga North project include state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., ExxonMobil and European energy companies Shell, TotalEnergies and Eni. Shell holds the biggest working interest at 55%, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights data.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Even by the standards set by preceding months, September was a big month for generative AI news. In part as a reflection of peak conference season, we have seen new models, new offerings and a flurry of major fundraising rounds. In notable news for market direction, this month saw pivots from former generative AI high flyers that are extending beyond model development.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Join us in this webinar to hear about the evolution of trends in manufacturing technologies for vehicles. We will focus on the rapid shift to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and how Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have developed new processes within production to accommodate this shift. These new processes have a direct impact on the overall profit per vehicle.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Mobility