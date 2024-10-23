Private credit’s lack of liquidity and transparency can be viewed as barriers to investment, even if some see them as being advantageous. A majority of wealth and asset managers say they would have allocated more to private credit investments

if it weren’t for liquidity risks and/or high manager fees, according to a year-end

2023 survey by Coalition Greenwich. A substantial share also cited concerns about transparency. Even so, 63% still expected to increase allocations to private credit in the year ahead.

While tokenization can potentially mitigate each of these three barriers, the extent to which benefits can be realized remains to be seen. For instance, efficiency gains could be limited as issuance would still require intermediaries, such as broker-dealers and transfer agents, to perform specific duties and meet legal requirements.

Furthermore, transparency benefits must be weighed against privacy considerations, which are of paramount importance to financial institutions. Portfolio managers want to keep positions private, so as not to show their hand to other traders. This desire will likely clash against digital markets’ use of public wallets, even if records are anonymous.

Both private credit and tokenization have a common goal of disintermediation. Where private credit is direct lending that bypasses banks, tokenization seeks to use smart contracts in place of some financial intermediaries. But as each grows in scale and scope, we would expect a need for new trusted intermediaries to emerge. These custodians would attest that a token is genuinely underpinned by the specific real world asset it purports to represent.