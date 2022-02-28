Daily Update October 16, 2023

Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy.

War in Middle East Undermines Already Weak Trade Conditions

A surprise attack by the military wing of Hamas on Israeli civilian and military targets on Oct. 7 has global markets fearing further geopolitical turbulence. Global trade had already experienced months of deteriorating trade conditions before the attack. Now, an anticipated invasion of Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces and fears of a widening conflict with Hezbollah militias in Southern Lebanon or Iran, Hamas’ main financial backer, has driven a sharp increase in oil prices. Heightened geopolitical tensions are making their presence felt on trade flows. Major economies are looking increasingly at nearshoring as well as domestic supply and manufacturing for insulation from the conflict and to provide economic security.

Last month was already a grim one for global trade. According to an analysis of worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index surveys compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, September was the 19th straight month in which global trade contracted. For the first time since January, the trade of services also fell. Services had appeared relatively immune to the deterioration in manufacturing and composite trade so far this year. The falloff in trade was most notable in paper and timber products, followed by household and personal use products. EU exports are among the most affected by this decline, while exports from countries such as India continue to grow, although at a slower rate.

Prior to the attack, global oil prices were on a downward trend. Since the attack, oil prices have rebounded. The meeting of producers from OPEC and its allied counties (OPEC+) after the attack affirmed their intention to take additional measures to achieve market stability and strong cohesion. Before the attack, Saudi Arabia and Moscow on Oct. 4 volunteered to constrict oil supply to raise prices. Following this announcement, oil prices continued to decline until the attack in Israel reversed the trend.

Israel and Gaza have limited oil and gas production or infrastructure, although the shut-in of the Tamar offshore platform operated by Israel may increase natural gas costs in Egypt. The fear driving oil prices is the potential for escalation. Asia, which is heavily dependent on crude supplies from the Middle East, may be particularly affected. India has already diversified away from Middle Eastern crude toward discounted Russian crude. Indian Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri cautioned that geopolitical tensions and OPEC+ output cuts could lead to higher prices.

Understanding what role Iran played, if any, in the surprise attack on Israel will have important implications for global trade. The Biden administration had been working to ease US-Iranian tensions with an eye to reducing sanctions. While Hamas publicly thanked Iran following the attack, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has denied any role in it. Some analysts have suggested that Iran might welcome the attack and any Israeli response as likely to undermine attempts at normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Today is Monday, October 16, 2023, and here is today’s essential intelligence.

Emerging Markets PMI Signal Growth Momentum Slowing At End Of Third Quarter

Global economic growth near-stalled for a second straight month in September amid a sustained contraction of developed market activity and an easing in the rate of emerging market expansion, according to the latest PMI indications. Slower expansions of both manufacturing and service sector activity caused overall emerging market output to expand at the weakest pace since January. Although still relatively resilient, the latest PMI data extends the trend of slowing economic growth for emerging markets to a fourth month. This is while softening business optimism and a renewed contraction in backlogged work outline the possibility for a further easing of growth momentum as we head into the fourth quarter.

Seeking Shelter In Short-Term Municipals

As has been the case for most of 2023, markets continue to grapple with the notion of whether the Fed will maintain its plan of “higher for longer.” Last week’s release of strong economic data (improved GDP expectations and strong unemployment) exacerbated selling in longer-dated treasuries, sending yields higher. As a result, US Treasury bonds are on track to have their third consecutive year of negative performance — something that has never happened in the 95-year history of US government securities.

Festive Reshoring: Holiday Decoration Supply Chains Shift

The US holiday shopping season is getting underway, including purchases of holiday lights and decorations. Shipments of decorations for the Halloween season had already run ahead of schedule, as previously discussed in Halloween creeps a little closer: Seasonal supply chains accelerate. In the case of Christmas decorations, US imports have historically peaked in September and October, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. In 2022, there was an earlier peak in August, which likely reflects firms' attempts to avoid shortfalls linked to logistics network bottlenecks.

CAISO Sets New Solar Peak, Steepest Three-Hour Average Ramp Records

The California Independent System Operator set a new solar peak generation record of 16.056 GW, surpassing the previous record by just 12 MW, but the grid operator will face a challenge Oct. 14 when an eclipse snuffs out solar-powered generation. The new solar record was set at 11:32am PT Sept. 26, according to CAISO's latest Key Statistics report. The previous record was reached on Sept. 6. In addition, a new record was set for steepest three-hour average ramp of 20.935 GW at 2:30 pm PT Sept. 24, surpassing the previous record from Feb. 15 by 3%, according to the Key Statistics report.

Listen: Is Russian Supply "To Be, Or Not To Be" For Brazil Diesel Markets?

After sanctions on Russia in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine, Brazil started sourcing 78% of its imports from Russia. But in mid-September, Russia announced a ban on refined product exports to ease its own domestic fuel prices. It quickly changed course, however, partially lifting the ban in early October to free up storage for winter grade diesel and to offload remaining summer product. Now, the Brazilian market must decide whether to trust Russia as a steady source of fuel or to return to the more reliable US Gulf Coast for diesel supply. S&P Global Commodity Insights' light ends pricing manager Sarah Hernandez, middle distillates manager Jordan Daniel and Latin America refined products reporter Maria Jimenez Moya discuss how Russia lifting its diesel ban is affecting trade flows in Brazil.

Slowing Hardware Sales Weigh On Metaverse Revenue In Q2 2023

Emerging metaverse platforms and technologies tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence drove an estimated $4.21 billion in revenue in the second quarter, down 2.9% year over year, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year contraction for the segment. The drop was primarily due to falling demand for the market's current lineup of virtual reality hardware, but new devices on the horizon offer an opportunity for a return to growth later this year.

